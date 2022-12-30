REED CITY — Back on the mat.
For one day at least.
A handful of area wrestling teams got in some holiday break work Thursday at the second annual Reed City Holiday Rumble.
The host Coyotes went 3-2 and took third in the 12-team event. Reed City beat Ludington 78-0; beat Port Huron Northern 54-16; and beat Hart (ranked No. 10 in Division 3) 38-36. They lost to Hesperia 44-36 and to Belding 45-36.
Elijah Lentz (138 pounds), Izaiah Lentz (144), Bryson Hughes (190) and Carter Johnson (106) each went 5-0 for the Coyotes while Wyatt Spalo went 4-1 at 285.
Andrew Kiaunis (157), Hunter Fagon-Moyer (165), Barron Bowman (113) and Logan Kindig (132) were 3-2 while Connor Ward picked up two wins at 150. Myles McCarthy and J.D. Adrianse picked up a win apiece, as well.
Reed City (14-5 overall) opens CSAA action Wednesday at Central Montcalm.
• Evart went 3-2 overall. The Wildcats lost to Cadillac 42-40; lost to Hart 55-18; beat Newaygo 44-23; beat the Combination Team 42-24; and beat Ludington 48-12.
“We wrestled very well as a team overall and went 33-13 on the day,” Evart assistant Ben Bryant said.
Cole Hopkins, Alex Burhans and Ethan Conk each went 5-0 for Evart.
“Ethan had a great day and has made vast improvements in our practices over break,” Bryant said.
Riley Ransom, Joseph Kunin and Jaxon Craven each went 4-1, as well.
Evart is at Houghton Lake on Wednesday in Mid Michigan Conference competition.
• Cadillac went 2-3 overall. The Vikings lost to eventual champion Hart while also having close matches with Comstock Park and Port Huron Northern.
“We lost some matches we shouldn’t have and that cost us the dual,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “We need to make some adjustments and learn from our mistakes.”
Matt Reinerston (106) and Maveric Hoffert (126) each went 5-0 for Cadillac while Carter Lewis went 4-1 at 157. Seth Dilley (215) and Dominic Treiber (120) were 3-2.
Cadillac opens Big North Conference action Wednesday at Alpena.
MONTAGUE — Manton and Pine River took part in the second West Michigan Girls Showcase at Montague with the event growing to more than 150 competitors this season.
Pine River coach Terry Martin said it was a great experience for his team.
“This is probably the largest MHSAA girls event in the state outside of the post-season,” he said. “This was the first time in attendance as all of our girls are new to wrestling.
“The growth the team has shown since the first week of December is incredible.
“Their hard work in the practice room is definitely showing.”
Freshman Krystin Nelson took second at 120 pounds while senior Lillian Pylman took third at 155 thanks to an overtime win in her final match.
Madelynne Sterly (120) and Kendra Agar (155) each took sixth while Mary Nichols (115) and Maddy Morris (140) fell just short of placing.
Pine River’s girls compete in Gladwin on Jan. 8.
Manton also had three girls place.
Makayla Gowell took second at 170 pounds while Summer Cook took third at 105 and Chloe Colton was sixth at 110.
Kennedi Wahmhoff went 1-1 at 125 before a wrist injury cut her day short.
“This invitational has gone from an introductory girls wrestling event to one that is a great measuring stick for our girls,” Manton coach Adam Coleman said.
“Makayla took the No. 1 seed to the limit and has improved greatly from last year.
“Her and Summer are absolutely the most improved wrestlers on the team.”
