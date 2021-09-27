CADILLAC — They finally have a place to call home.
After years of not hosting a meet or having to run on a rough course at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, Cadillac’s cross country team has a new place to compete.
The Vikings hosted their first invitational Saturday at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park with a lot of positive reviews and some fast times.
Cadillac’s teams each took fourth but Saturday wasn’t all about the results for the Vikings. It was about finally being able to host a big meet and celebrating all of the work that went into that.
“A lot went into the race,” Cadillac assistant coach Trevor Thiebaut said.
“This has been a dream for decades for many of us and it finally came into fruition.
“Thousands of volunteer hours from the veterans and athletes, brainstorming from many and countless networking went into this. Myself and coach (Tim) O’Malley had many sleepless night. Without the parent support and the support of Roger Bandeen, this would not be possible.”
The excitement carried over for Cadillac on the course, too.
“The kids were pumped,” Thiebaut said. “After not hosting anything for at least eight years, the kids called this place home. The energy was high, attitudes were positive and the chemistry was unmatched.
“The parents were equally as excited with donations of apple cider and donuts for all, numerous volunteers to help and cheers across the course.”
Freeland won the title in the girls’ large-school Gold Division with 54 points while Lansing Catholic was second 62, Shepherd third at 79 and Cadillac fourth at 103.
Regan Hill paced the Vikings with a 15th-place finish in 20:24 while Ellie Cool took 18th in 20:40, Avery Mickelson 23rd in 21:12, Kaleigh Swiger 32nd in 21:34 and Marisa Mazza 34th in 21:40.
Manton won the title in the girls’ small-school Blue Division with 25 points while Beal City was second at 66, Pine River third at 67 and McBain fourth at 71.
Molly Harding paced Manton with a 14th-place finish in 20:23 while Chloe Colton took 27th in 21:23, Madison Morris 28th in 21:29, Morgan Howell 35th in 21:44 and Reganne Stahl 51st in 22:45.
“Not too many days like Saturday come around,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “The weather, the course and the competition were all perfect for some fast times.
“We haven’t had that yet this year and in the results, it showed. Every athlete had either a career- or season-best performance. Our teams are both looking great. Our girls are a force to be reckoned with and our boys continue to surprise people and October is just beginning.
Elizabeth Rigling paced the Bucks with a 37th-place finish in 21:53 while Hailey Wanstead was 40th in 22:00, Amanda Hill 57th in 23:06, Jersey Johnson 64th in 23:39 and Lydia Sterly 67th in 23:57.
Reese Ensing paced the Ramblers with a 33rd-place finish in 21:36 while Baylie Eisenga took 56th in 23:10, Chelsi Eisenga 66th in 23:46 and Rowan Ensing 68th in 24:06.
Buckley’s Aiden Harrand took second in 18:28 and Allie Finzel took 91st in 32:50.
Melody Fraser paced Northern Michigan Christian with an 80th-place finish in 27:05 while Katie Krick took 83rd in 27:57.
Faith Hamilton paced Evart with an 86th-place finish in 28:30 while Madie Leyder was 87th in 29:01 and Ambyr Cornell 88th in 30:19.
Benzie Central’s Mylie Kelly took first in 18:19.
Freeland won the title in the boys’ Gold Division with 57 points while Lansing Catholic was second at 65, Grandville Calvin Christian third at 82 and Cadillac fourth at 97.
Nolan Nixon paced Cadillac with an 11th-place finish in 17:08 while Jackson Hilt was 19th in 17:41, Gabe Outman 24th in 17:48, Matthew Stilson 27th in 17:52 and Bjorn Tracy 38th in 18:17.
While Cloud won the boys’ Blue Division title with 57 points while Manton was second at 61, Pine River third at 70, McBain fourth at 97, Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 184 and Evart eighth at 188.
Noah Morrow paced Manton with a third-place finish in 15:54 while Logan Patrick took 35th in 18:11, Johnathon Traxler 40th in 18:25, Nolan Moffit 52nd in 18:59 and Dylan Traxler 69th in 19:38.
Landyn Cool paced Pine River with a 21st-place finish in 17:44 while Philip Rigling took 31st in 18:04, Carter Lewis 51st in 18:58, Carter Salisbury 66th in 19:32 and Scott Slocum 70th in 19:39.
Claydon Ingleright paced McBain with a 28th-place finish in 17:55 while Juan Marin took 33rd in 18:09, Nathan Koetje 58th in 19:11, Cole Ingleright 80th in 20:03 and Kaden Abrahamson 83rd in 20:17.
Luke Pettengill paced NMC with a 47th-place finish in 18:53, while Landon Ochampaugh took 84th in 20:25, Colin DeKam 95th in 22:!4, Lorenzo Milazzo 96th in 22:27 and Trenton Gladu 106th in 24:07.
Andrew Booher paced Evart with a 77th-place finish in 19:58, while Steven Gascoinge took 87th in 20:44, Cory Vader 88th in 20:46, Tim Pentecost 92nd in 21:42 and Cadin Keysor 100th in 23:06.
Jackson Kulawiak paced Buckley with a 29th-place finish in 17:56 while Ben DuCheny took 39th in 18:22, Braden Melville 57th in 19:08 and Carter Williams 111th in 27:02.
Benzie Central standout Hunter Jones took first overall in 15:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.