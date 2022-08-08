CADILLAC — When it comes to summer running, heat and humidity are a given.
Yet Saturday morning’s Paul McMullen Memorial 5K Run/Walk seemed to go a bit further, especially when it came to the humidity.
Runners joked after the race that the air was so thick that it felt like running through water and times were a bit slower on what is normally a very fast course.
Regardless, 107 people finished the second annual event at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park. The event is named after former Cadillac resident Paul McMullen, a 1996 United States Olympian, running mentor, coach and US Coast Guard veteran, who passed away tragically last year in a ski accident.
Race proceeds fund two college scholarships in his name for local student-athletes in the Wexford-Missaukee ISD and four scholarships to the HQ2 Elite Cross Country Camp in Traverse City to help student-athletes reach their running goals.
Benzie Central High School standout Hunter Jones was the top male runner, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 42 seconds while Traverse City St. Francis’ Sophia Rhein was the top female in 19:50 and was 15th overall.
Two Cadillac runners took second in their gender as Cadillac High School junior Nolan Nixon was runner-up to Jones at 16:58 and Eastern Michigan University sophomore Chloie Musta took 18th overall in 21:21.
Nixon said it wasn’t too terrible handling the heat and humidity of a Saturday morning.
“There’s nothing you can do about it but it was a little warm for 9 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “I wasn’t totally ready for that.”
High school cross country practices can begin today and that was Nixon’s true purpose.
“It was kind of just a time trial for me to go out and see where I am at and what I can do,” he said. “I just wanted to get a baseline for the season that’s coming and I am definitely happy with where I am at.
“It’s moving on from there to the real season now.”
Nixon feels confident and ready for the fall season after putting in a summer of work and a lot of time running.
“The biggest thing is I’ve been at all of our runs which helps a lot but the workouts, too,” he said. “We’ve been doing two workouts a week where we do some sort of hills and speed. It’s translating really well for me accepting the training and I feel like I am getting some fitness back.”
Cadillac opens the season Aug. 20 at the Ryan Shay Relays and will return to the Veterans Serving Veterans Park on Sept. 24 when it hosts its invitational.
Nixon is ready and has some goals for the year, too.
“There are three major goals I’ve set for the season, based on the region that we are in,” he said. “I’d love to win that individually and then to make it out with the team because we haven’t had a (boys) team go to states in a little bit.
“I’d like to break 16 (minutes) and get all-state. That’s what I am really shooting for.”
Nixon is a huge fan and follower of McMullen’s, despite not being around when he was in his heyday in the mid to late-90s. Before passing, McMullen worked with numerous youth track clubs and founded Chariots of Fire racing in Grand Rapids for kids to get into the sport.
Race founder/organizer Trevor Thiebaut learned a lot from McMullen and has helped pass that on to Nixon, as well, as Cadillac’s assistant cross country coach.
“It’s still kind of hard to believe that it happened where we’re here running in (Paul’s) name,” Nixon said. “I am wearing the Up North Elite uniform all day for him. It’s his race, his uniform and his quote on the back.
“It’s just a reminder of everything he’s done for the community and the people around him.”
