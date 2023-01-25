LEROY — Pine River dropped a 53-45 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bobcats dominated on the glass in the first half and while the Bucks turned that around, it wasn’t enough.
“It was a very tough night for us on the boards,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“In the first half, Houghton Lake really attacked the glass hard and took it to us. We did much better in the second half but it wasn’t enough. It was frustrating, too, that as much as we pound the ball into the middle, we only got to the line six times in the game.
“Our effort was good, but we’re into the second half of the season now. There are no moral victories at this point. We just have to find a way to win.”
Houghton Lake led 12-8 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. It was 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 16 points while Trevor Holmquist added 11 points and eight rebounds. Evan Esiline also had seven points.
Pine River hosts Manistee on Friday.
• Pine River won the JV game 58-37.
MARION — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Charleton Heston Academy 39-19 in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Eagles led just 5-4 after the first quarter and it was 12-10 at halftime. Marion was up 24-17 going into the fourth quarter.
“We finished the game well,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Quinn Scott was 6 of 6 at the line and that helped us close the game.
“Freshman Scott McCrimmon helped us close it out, too.”
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 13 points and five rebounds while Braden Prielipp added eight points and four rebounds.
Mason Salisbury had six points and three assists while Scott had six points and three rebounds.
The Eagles host Bear Lake on Friday.
MARION — The Marion girls rallied and played a much better second half on the home floor against non-league foe Harrison.
The Eagles trailed 16-13 at halftime but came back to win comfortably, 40-23.
“We’ve been a slow-starting team lately,” said Marion coach Matt LaGrow.
“We picked things up at the start of the second half and played with a lot more discipline and focus. In the first half we weren’t disciplined in our shot selection and we played spotty defense. What we want to do now is be more consistent.”
Georgia Meyer posted a strong double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. She took 16 shots from the free throw stripe, which LaGrow liked to see.
Madison Sutten hit for nine and was 4 for 4 from the line. LaGrow also commended the defensive effort of Harley Bear, limiting Harrison’s post player to a single point in the contest.
Marion (9-3, 7-2 West Michigan D Conference) starts the second half of league play on Thursday at home against Walkerville.
ROSCOMMON — Pine River scored a pair of Mid Michigan/Highland Conference wins wrestling wins over Mancelona and Roscommon on Tuesday.
The Bucks beat the Ironmen 78-0 and then beat Roscommon 42-37 thanks to a few key pins for bonus points.
Damien Jackson bumped up to 144 pounds and picked up a key pin late in a tight match while Andrew Baldwin (215) had a match that was within two points before he scored a third-period fall.
Caleb Gepford (285) built an 8-0 lead in his match before turning his opponent to score the pin.
Scoring two wins each were Jericho Holmes (132), Scott Slocum (138), Jackson (144), Ryder Holmes (150), Baldwin (215) and Gepford (285).
Pine River is at the Shelby SuperDuals on Saturday before hosting the 131 Showdown with Cadillac and Reed City on Feb. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.