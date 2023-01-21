HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton struggled with turnovers and dropped a 58-51 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
"I loved the way we came out in the first quarter with good energy but we just fell off for the next three quarters," Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. "Coming off an emotional win over Lake City took a toll on us and we didn't bounce back."
The Rangers led 13-8 after the first quarter and it was 30-30 at halftime. The Bobcats were up 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 21 points and Nolan Moffit had 11.
The Rangers host McBain on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.