MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a tough 46-45 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.

The Comets trailed 26-19 at halftime and 36-29 going into the fourth quarter before rallying.

"We got outrebounded in the first half and the 50-50 balls did not go our way," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "In the second half, we made a couple of adjustments and I thought our kids responded.

"We've got to find a way to win that game."

Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 15 points and Jamey Haan scored 14.

NMC is at Evart on Friday.

Cadillac News

Tags