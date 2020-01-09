MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a tough 46-45 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
The Comets trailed 26-19 at halftime and 36-29 going into the fourth quarter before rallying.
"We got outrebounded in the first half and the 50-50 balls did not go our way," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "In the second half, we made a couple of adjustments and I thought our kids responded.
"We've got to find a way to win that game."
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 15 points and Jamey Haan scored 14.
NMC is at Evart on Friday.
