Houghton Lake Girls Varsity Basketball defeats NMCS Comets 57-28

MCBAIN — Houghton Lake held a commanding lead throughout and cruised to a 57-28 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bobcats emerged with a 19-5 lead after the first quarter.
Strong offensive play from Macy Bisballe, Jade Kauffman and Hannah Peel made a challenging task for the Comets defense.
NMC finished strong with an 11-point fourth quarter. Tana VanPolen paced NMC with nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Bisballe paced Houghton Lake with 23 points.
NMC (4-3 overall) is at Evart on Friday.
• NMC won the JV game 42-20. Paige Ebels paced the Comets with 17 points.
