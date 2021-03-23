Houghton Lake ousts Manton

MCBAIN — Down just six with a little more than three minutes left, they had a chance.
Unfortunately, it didn't happen.
Manton fell short in its upset bid, falling to Houghton Lake 44-29 in a Division 3 girls basketball district contest Monday at McBain High School.
The Bobcats (9-3 overall) advance to face Lake City in Wednesday's second semifinal while the Rangers finish the season at 7-8.
"I liked the way we played tonight, even in the loss," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought the girls stuck to the gameplan.
"We just had one bad quarter in there."
Houghton Lake led 12-7 after the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime. It was 27-15 going into the fourth quarter before Manton staged its mini-rally.
The Rangers cut it to 33-27 with 3:30 remaining but could get no closer.
"I thought we showed great tenacity," Katona said. "We had a chance there in the fourth quarter."
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 16 points and three rebounds whie Leah Helsel had seven points. Aysia Taylor had four points, nine rebounds and three steals while Megan Moffit added six assists and three steals.
