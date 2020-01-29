LAKE CITY — Brad Besko's hope is this one is a lesson learned.
Lake City struggled from the start and dropped a 57-45 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Bobcats were up 16-4 after the first quarter and while the Trojans picked up their play after that, the deficit was a bit too much.
"We did not come to play at all," Besko said. "We dug ourselves a hole and couldn't battle out of it. The focus and effort at the beginning of the game were not where they needed to be.
"I'm hoping this is a lesson to our boys that you can't just show up and win. Give Houghton Lake credit, they played harder than we did and they wanted it."
Lake City cut the deficit to 25-19 at halftime and was still down 37-31 going into the fourth quarter before Houghton Lake sealed it.
Dawson Corrigan paced the Trojans with 15 points, five steals and three rebounds while Ander VanderTuig added 11 points, two steals and two rebounds.
Elian Schichtel had eight points and 10 rebounds while Hunter Bisballe added five points and two steals.
Lake City is at Pine River on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.