MANTON — Manton put together a solid effort but dropped a 38-14 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
"The guys played hard and probably had our best week of practice all year," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "I am proud of them for battling and hopefully we can capitalize next week."
Lucas McKernan had 114 yards passing for the Rangers while Kalob Moore hauled in 96 of those yards.
McKernan led the way defensively with 15 tackles while Ben Paddock had 13 and Luke Puffer had seven.
Manton (0-5 overall) is at Rogers City next Friday to wrap up the regular season.
