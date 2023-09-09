HOUGHTON LAKE — Deja vu all over again.
And again.
Manton continued its struggles with execution as the Rangers dropped a 30-7 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Scoreless at halftime, the Bobcats took advantage of Manton's miscues for a pair of second-half touchdowns en route to the win.
"It's the story of our life…we're moving the ball and we have costly turnovers or penalties that stop drives," Manton coach Eric Salani said. "We did some good things, but at the end of the day, whether it's a holding penalty or a fumble, those are things that are hurting us.
"If we don't do those things, the outcome is much different because we're able to continue our drives. Houghton Lake is much improved but we just shot ourselves in the foot."
Leon Barber paced Manton with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Defensively, Connor Garno, Brenen Salani, Andrew Phillips and Zander Johnigan each had five tackles. Salani recorded a sack while Phillips picked off a pass and Caleb Musselman recovered a fumble.
The Rangers (0-3 overall, 0-2 Highland) host Lake City on Friday.
