How a warmer climate might effect Cadillac area waters

According to meteorological data, the average daily temperature in our locale has risen 2 to 3 degrees since 1900.
In the Cadillac area, you can expect about 6 to 8 days each year where the temperature will reach 90 degrees. C
limate scientists predict this number could reach 30 by 2050. Thirty years ago, this might happen just once or twice in a summer or some years not at all. These warming trends will likely effect the ecology of lakes and streams in our area.
Of the larger area lakes, Mitchell being shallower than lakes Missaukee and Cadillac, may be most effected by a warming climate.
Working from years of collected data about when Mitchell freezes up and thaws, some trends became apparent.
Forty years ago, Lake Mitchell would typically become iced over during the last days of November. In the last eight years the average freeze date is around Dec. 10. During the 1970s, the lake typically was ice free about April 13. Over the last 10 years, the ice is typically gone by April 3.
Periods of warm weather may stimulate the growth of algae producing green scum that saturates the lake.
Some of this algae, such as blue green variety, may be toxic, killing water organisms, including crayfish and insect larvae.
As the water temperature rises, you can expect milfoil and native plant species will become more prevalent.
When they die off, they drop to the lake bottom covering gravel and sand bottom with a layer of silt eliminating spawning areas favored by smallmouth bass, perch, and walleye.
While DNR plantings of walleye in lakes Mitchell and Cadillac have made up for the decrease of spawning for that species, there has been a noticeable decrease in the natural reproduction of perch and smallmouth bass.
Over the last 20 years, the warmer water and increased plant growth has provided inviting habitat for species like crappie, largemouth bass, bullheads and panfish.
During the summer, walleye and pike are more difficult to catch because these species feed less when the water temperature moves above 70 degrees.
Fishing, which has never been easy during the hot months, will become even more challenging as water becomes warmer. Largemouth bass, crappie and panfish are less effected by warm water and are still quite catchable.
Local ice fishing may benefit from climate change.
Mitchell, being a shallow lake and located at a slightly higher elevation than much of the state, often is one of the first lakes in Michigan to have safe ice. This is a magnet for ice anglers.
During the early weeks of winter, ice fishermen from downstate as well as Indiana, Ohio and Illinois descend on our lakes for some early-season angling.
A changing climate may have even a greater effect on cold water species such as trout as they are less able to cope with rising stream temperatures.
Most affected will be trout living in rivers below impoundments which become warmer than flowing streams.
Waters from reservoirs and lakes may raise downstream temperatures to a dangerous level.
In the Manistee River below dams such as Hodenpyl and Tippy, trout may find it difficult to survive if the climate changes.
One stream that is especially vulnerable is the Clam River, a designated “blue ribbon trout stream,” that gets much of its flow from lakes Mitchell and Cadillac.
In recent years, there have been more monsoon-like rains where 2 to 8 inches of precipitation falls in a short period of time.
The heavy runoff resulting from these storms washes topsoil and chemicals used on agricultural land and lawns into streams and lakes.
Property owners with waterfront land should refrain from using fertilizers and consider creating greenbelts, which reduce runoff into lakes and streams by letting vegetation grow along the shoreline.
Another concern from high water is that flooding washes away fish habitat and increases levels of silt in the water.
On the whole, our area lakes and streams haven’t been significantly effected by the warming trend of our weather. The changes are subtle. You may not see a difference from year to year.
But when you hear the old-timers recalling their “back in the day” tales of buckets of perch, and show off pictures of them holding great strings of smallies, walleye, and pike, you realize something has happened and a changing climate may be playing a role in the ecology of lakes in our area.
