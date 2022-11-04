How to make the best of November

Unless you’re a steelhead angler or a deer hunter, November doesn’t have much appeal.
The brilliantly colored leaves, which lit up the woods and roadways two weeks ago, now lay crumpled and brown on the forest floor.
The woods are a landscape of green conifers and barren hardwoods rising out of a carpet of dead vegetation. Most days, the skies are masses of gray cloud cover. Chilly air greets us every time we step out the door. T-shirt weather is just memory. Even the days where a fleece jacket provides adequate covering are becoming rare.
And most likely it’s dark when we wake up and the sun is setting before the end of dinner. In June, we were blessed with 17 hours of daylight.
Nov. 15 marks the moment we reach only 40 percent daylight — just 9.5 hours of sun.
The bleak outdoor environment can make one want to hunker down inside watching “Netflix” until the days brighten up again. Yet November has it’s charm. There’s things going on worth checking out.
Snow comes in November and those first days of whitened ground provide an opportunity to learn a bit more about nature. Animal tracks are everywhere. If you live near woods, the ground may be crisscrossed with animal markings. Our yard, which is the domain of squirrels and our cats during the day, apparently gets plenty of visitors after dark. Deer, mostly, but also the occasional opossum or raccoon.
A few years ago when our cat didn’t return, we followed its tracks through the neighborhood for a half-mile before it started for home again. November is a perfect month for tracking. The snow isn’t deep yet and more animals are on the prowl than will be found later as winter intensifies and many creatures go dormant.
The woods, this time of year, are transformed.
What you first notice is the silence. The songbirds have gone south. The crickets are quiet — no more evening chirping and buzzing. The squirrels, after weeks of frantic nut gathering are less evident, but looking toward the treetops, you can see their nests, globs of leaves stuck among the upper branches. Watch for scuffed areas near the base of small trees — where deer have rubbed antlers to scrape off the velvet covering and look for oval-shaped masses of flattened grass indicating where deer bedded down to sleep.
Nov. 15, firearm deer season begins. For the next two weeks, wear bright colors and avoid areas heavily populated with hunters.
When hunters are about, stay out of the woods during the first and last several hours before dark.
If you like to harvest your own Christmas tree, the woods, now free of vegetation to block your view, are ideal for finding the best evergreen for the holidays. Cutting our own Christmas tree is a tradition that began when I was a child when our family would tramp through the woods near my grandparents’ farm looking for a tree for our living room.
Now, Cyndy and I find our trees in the Manistee National Forest. Our hikes in November are scouting ventures. We’ll check out evergreens.The best ones usually are found in open areas getting plenty of sun. These pine trees aren’t like the professionally grown ones found on commercial lots, they’re a bit on the scrawny side but for all of us, especially the grandkids, it’s exciting to harvest your own tree.
Be sure and tag the tree with some colorful marking tape and remember its location. A month later with deep snow piled up in the woods, when you return to cut down the tree, it can be hard to find that special one you marked in November. You will need a permit to harvest a tree in the National Forest.
This can be obtained for $5 at the National Forest Headquarters on Mackinaw Trail.
If you dress right, you can be comfortable and maybe even raise a sweat outdoors in November.
This time of year, my skinny tire road bike doesn’t get much use. I’m more apt to take out my fatbike or gravel bike and ride the trails and roads where I’m is more protected from the wind and are better able to handle slippery spots.
On days when the winds are calm and the temperature has climbed toward 40, consider launching a kayak or canoe into a lake or gently flowing river. The long docks and boat hoists are gone so you can get up close to the shore. You’ll need to dress warm. Go with heavy wool socks as the feet seem most prone to the chill. Wear your lifejacket and stay close to shore, there’s no boats around to make a rescue and the icy water will sap your strength immediately.
A paddle tour is relaxing peaceful and, except for flocks of migrating ducks, you are alone.
Although I will never love November, I’ve learned to “make do” until winter sets the land up for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and ice fishing by getting out and discovering what there is to be found in a month that is neither fall nor winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.