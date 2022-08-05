It has been almost exactly a year since my last outdoor column appeared in the Cadillac News.
I didn’t want to write anymore. I was tired of the whole routine — the search for words, the time at the computer, the frequent searches in “The Associated Press Stylebook” to ensure I was doing things correctly.
More than that, though, I felt an obligation to my dog. She’s a bird-hunting fool, and I struggled, sometimes, to get her enough time in the woods. Plus, I never shoot as many birds as I think I should. Hounds like to trail, shepherds like to herd, and springers love to flush and retrieve.
It was in the retrieving department that I was failing my dog. I wasn’t shooting enough birds for her to retrieve.
Well, I was failing her in the flushing department too.
Michigan hunters suffered through some really poor grouse years, and I had done a lousy job of getting Lily on the ground where birds were.
Well, last year was going to be different, by golly. I was going to clear my calendar — no writing, no squirrel hunting, no autumn fishing to speak of. My focus was going to be on birds. I would get my dog the woods time she deserved.
How did my plan work out?
Not quite as I’d hoped.
I’ve gotta admit this: Michigan was at or near its cyclical grouse peak. I found some birds, although not nearly as many as some hunters. I know that for a fact. Sundays before church, a friend would show me the pictures of all the birds one of his sons and the son’s buddies had shot. I had flushed only a handful, and I hadn’t killed any at all.
Well, I consoled myself, the early season is always rough. The days are still hot so the dogs can’t go long. The leaves are thick. And my friend’s son and his companions were comparative kids who hunted hard and long with outstanding pointing dogs. And I knew things would pick up for me. If a hunter is having a tough time finding grouse, he always has the woodcock migration to look forward to. Woodcock may be Michigan’s unsung heros.
Wild pheasants are few and far between, grouse can be difficult to find and impossible to hit, but woodcock are dependable.
If a hunter can’t find local birds, the flights come through right on cue every year. I had that ace up my sleeve.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came roaring back. I don’t remember which variant it was, but hospitals were filling up. People were dying. And illness, mild cases of it, fortunately, came knocking at the door of close relatives.
I spent a lot of the season watching well family members while ill ones were holed up elsewhere.
The woodcock flights came and went while I was stuck at home.
“Malt does more than Milton can/To justify God’s ways to man,” wrote Victorian poet A. E. Housman.
I didn’t become that cynical. I was bemoaning my fate, though. Car problems had kept me out of the woods a lot the year before and COVID-19 did last year.
I knew I should count my blessings. My family was spared the worst of the disease’s ravages. Others I knew weren’t so lucky. Still, I felt sorry for myself. I felt worse for my dog.
Like me, Lily isn’t getting any younger. I don’t know how many bird seasons she has left. And I owe her for all the years of faithful service.
She knows when she’s on the bench, too. She can say more with a doleful look and a slumping tail than most people can with their entire vocabularies. I knew she was longing to hunt birds more than I was.
After the COVID quarantines, I hit the woods with Lily as often as I could. We had a marginal season. I got some birds, but not a lot. Neither of us was ready for the season’s end.
After the season closed I still wasn’t looking for anything to do. My wife works for an organization, though, that has a home-delivered-meals program. The organization needed drivers.
“You know,” I said to my wife, “I might be willing to deliver meals for you guys until trout season and the golf courses open.”
My wife mentioned my comment to the person who heads up the meals program. That fast, the guy who swore he would never be gainfully employed again had a part-time job. And nobody applied for his position.
The golf courses opened, trout season opened and he kept on working.
My boss, a wonderful person, has been great about giving me all the time off I’ve asked for.
I took some days off to fish during the Hendrickson hatch. I worked through turkey season, though, and through the sulfur hatch and the hexes. But I think my boss knew that come bird season, I’d be in the woods. And the time to begin preparing for bird season is upon us. Fall will be here soon. I just handed in my notice.
I guess I’m an old-timer now. And so is Dave Foley, the guy who has shared space on this publication’s outdoor page with me for years.
He told me he would like to reduce his work load. He doesn’t want to hang up his spurs entirely, though.
When a writer finds an editor who is willing to publish the writer’s work, that’s a tough gig to abandon.
And as long as readers are interested in reading about outdoor topics and no youngsters come along who are willing to throw words at a piece of paper to see if they’ll stick, guys like Foley and me are going to have a tough time giving up the responsibility.
Foley suggested that he and I could alternate weeks.
That would give both of us time to fool around outside, and it would keep this paper supplied with home-grown outdoor copy, too.
It’s rare nowadays to find a paper willing to pay for such copy.
Readers who appreciate the ramblings of local writers should appreciate the financial commitment this paper makes.
So, that’s the plan for now. Foley and I will alternate appearances here. And I’ll once again be able to tell the Internal Revenue Service the cost of my shotgun shells is a business expense.
I hope I go through enough shells this fall to keep my dog happy and the IRS in doubt. My tax preparer can take things from there.
