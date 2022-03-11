Building tip-ups for ice fishing is not typically part of an academic curriculum.
But for the Mackinaw Trail Middle School exploratory class it was a near-perfect fit.
The idea came after the class read Jack London’s “To build a fire,” a short story about a man’s struggle to ignite a campfire in the wilderness.
“The story got the students talking about outdoor survival and what it meant to have to improvise equipment.” said Nikki Helsel, a teacher at MTMS.
“Since survival in the wild might rely on catching fish, it seemed like building tip ups would be a great activity that fit with the objectives of the exploratory class.”
The exploratory class, which is made up of 80 eighth grade students taught by Tara Donzell, Dan Tuck, Luke Rumohr and Helsel, looks for projects that put the students in situations that require creativity and problem solving.
Mark Johnson, an instructor at the Career Tech Center, was able to provide tip-up frames, wires and flags, but no line spools. Over the next few weeks the students, working with electric drills, pliers, hammers, and glue, fashioned tip ups. For spools some tried sewing thread spools, while others used ones that had originally held fishing line.
These were attached to the tip up frame and rigged with line, sinkers, and a small treble hook. Getting the right bend in the wire so it would coordinate the tripping of the flag with a smooth release of the line provided a challenge.
It would be the pike and walleye on Lake Mitchell that would determine the effectiveness of the student work.
On the day of the trip, before the students arrived, a half dozen parent volunteers were out on the ice near Camp Torenta with power augers punching holes through through two feet of Lake Mitchell ice.
Shortly before noon, two buses arrived carrying the students.
After a brief meeting, everyone was given hand warmers, a contribution from one of the dads. The group, carrying their homemade tip ups, headed out onto the ice.
A stiff west wind hit us as stepped off shore. I heard someone remark, “This is the first time I’ve walked on frozen water.”
When we got about a hundred yards out, the kids headed for the holes to set their lines.
For bait, Pilgrims Village Fishing Shop had donated seven dozen sucker minnows, which were carried in a cooler. There would be no bait shortage today.
While a few students had some experience ice fishing, most were new to the sport. Within a few minutes a colony of tip-ups, with flags in the ready position, were spread out around us.
The first flag popping up, set off a stampede, as a dozen kids raced over to see what would happen. By the time the adults arrived, one student had dragged about an 18-inch pike onto the ice, while his classmates crowded around for a closer look.
With some help from a parent the pike was unhooked and released back down the hole.
Lots of questions were asked. Most were what you’d expect — queries involving pike fishing. But when one of the girls asked me “What color are pike eyes?” I realized that while I had handled hundreds of pike, I was clueless about eye color. I checked out the next pike that was caught and discovered the eyes are mostly black with a yellow-green band surrounding the dark pupil.
The lessons were all “hands-on.” Sometimes with help, but often on their own, the kids, learned how to hold a wriggling minnow and then insert a hook into the fish’s back without killing it, set the tip up, and play a fish.
And they had plenty of opportunities to hone these skills as the pike were biting. In a little over an hour of fishing we landed seven pike. Having twenty tip ups out certainly improved our odds of success.
Michael Rollo’s 25-inch pike was the biggest of the day. When he held up his pike for a picture, his beaming smile said it all.
Although many never left the ice, for those needing a break or wanting to warm up, a bonfire awaited them back at camp along with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate for s’mores as well as cups of hot cocoa. A box of snowshoes was available and some put on a pair and did some walking.
When we finally had to pull out the tip-ups and head back to camp, there were plenty of smiles, along with some rosy cheeks chilled by the March wind.
I think that all would agree that any school subject that includes ice fishing in its curriculum is a winner.
