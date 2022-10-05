LAKE CITY — Big match.
Big crowd.
Big response.
McBain showed it’s still still the top dog in the Highland Conference volleyball race as it beat Lake City 25-14, 28-26, 25-17 in a key league match Tuesday.
The win makes the Ramblers (25-6-2 overall) the only unbeaten team in conference play at 5-0 while the Trojans and Manton are a step back with a loss apiece.
“This was a match that we knew was going to test our mental toughness, but we had set a goal that we wanted to come in and win in three sets,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “I am really proud of how tough these girls played tonight. This was the sense of urgency for points that I hadn’t seen in a little while and you could tell they really wanted it.
“I was most pleased with our defensive effort, as we made some pretty big plays at times. I thought we did a pretty good job of sending Lake City out of system quite a bit and that slowed down their attacks. If there was one thing I would like to have improved a bit tonight, it would have been our serving. I think the adrenaline was pumping a bit in that gym with our crowd cheering us on, and many of our serves were pretty long.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 18 kills, five blocks, nine digs and four aces on 92 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 33 assists, five kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 11 kills, a block, 15 digs and two assists while Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, an ace, an assist and nine digs.
Karsyn Meyering had three kills, an assist and 12 digs while Morgan DeRuiter added five digs and served 100 percent.
For Lake City, it was a rough night.
“Tonight was just not our night,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We did not come out with energy or hustle. The mental game definitely took a toll early.
“The second game, we fought back and just couldn’t finish after several opportunities to take it. We knew we couldn’t beat them if we didn’t come out swinging and unfortunately we could not get much running offensively. We now know we have to work because there is a chance of seeing them again in a district final match.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with nine kills, 10 assists and 100 percent serving while Emily Urie had seven digs and a kill. Hannah Vasicek had two digs and a kill while Alie Bisballe added nine kills and three digs.
Kaylee Keenan had 25 digs; Helen Brown eight assists; Haylee Parniske 10 digs and two kills; and Jenna Harris six digs.
MANTON — Manton scored a 25-6, 25-11, 26-24 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland contest.
“Tonight was a good night to celebrate our seniors,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “Our home crowd was fun and loud and it was a great atmosphere. It was a nice chance to get Leah, Madison, Emma, Bridgette and Ashley all on the court together for one of their final home matches. The win was a great team effort.
“Houghton Lake played hard and it was important for us to win this conference match. We came out hitting strong, but then made some unforced errors and went away from our offense for a little bit. I was glad to see that the team could toughen up mentally and put the set away being down 22-17 in the third set.”
Abbie Potter had five digs; Adriana Sackett 10 kills, an ace and 18 digs; Ashley Bredahl two kills, six aces, 36 assists and 11 digs; Bridgette Collins three digs; Emma Ruppert seven digs; and Genevieve Alexander an ace and two digs.
Lauren Wilder had three blocks, 11 digs, an assist, an ace and 13 kills; Leah Helsel 15 kills, six aces, two assists and 13 digs; Madison Schnitker an assist, a dig and an ace; Makayla Gowell a dig; Mattie Lafreniere a dig; and Morgan Shepler four kills and six digs.
Manton (29-4-4 overall, 4-1 Highland) is at tri in Cedar Springs on Thursday.
EVART — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 win over Evart in a Highland match.
“It was a fun match was the girls stay up on their game and playing together,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We had really good momentum throughout the match.”
Paige Ebels led the Comets offensively with 22 kills and Mabel Yount had nine. Alaina Rozeveld had seven digs and Ebels had six while Kate Shaarda dished out 35 assists.
Shaarda had eight aces and Ebels had four.
NMC (19-4) hosts Beal City Oct. 13 for its Dig Pink event.
BEAL CITY — Pine River dropped a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 decision to Beal City in a Highland match.
“Our serving let us down again,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said.
“We struggled with getting good serving runs and our serving errors at crucial moments in the match.”
Alayna Nichols had 12 digs and 15 assists while Lillian Pylman and Madison Smith had eight digs apiece. Riley Thompson added seven kills.
Pine River is at Hesperia on Thursday.
BALDWIN — Mesick scored a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 win over Baldwin in a West Michigan D League match.
Celeste Hallett had three aces, 11 assists, four kills and 12 digs while Rebecca McCree had six blocks, five aces, two kills and 16 digs.
Kylie Sexton had a block, four aces and six kills while Jazmyn Mills had four aces, two kills and six digs. Maddy Spoor had four aces, five assists, three kills and 10 digs while Emma Shermak added three aces, three kills and seven digs.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area scored a 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 win over Pellston in a Ski Valley Conference match.
Graycie Schroeder had 10 kills, four digs and three aces while Taylor Muth dished out 21 assists, three kills and two aces.
Val Nelson had four kills, two aces and four blocks while Desjanea Perkins added nine kills, eight digs and a block.
Jersey Patton added 25 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.