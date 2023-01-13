Indoor reading for outdoor people

With a lack of snow putting snowmobiling, cross country skiing and snowshoeing on hold, a lot of us are stuck inside waiting for true winter to arrive. Some days settling into the couch with a book seems the most appealing way to spend a few hours.
Finding good reading material can be a challenge. When I am on a book search, I check in with Tereesa Arn, Horizon Books’ manager, who. Invariably will come up with recommendations that are in the “can’t put it down” category. And of course there’s our local library. Browse the stacks and you are sure to find something of interest. With that said, here is this year’s Cabin Fever Readers’ Guide — a group of books, most of which feature life in the outdoors, that I encountered over the last year and found intriguing.
Up North in Michigan A Portrait of place in four seasons — Jerry Dennis — Dennis, a lifelong resident of northern Michigan has written a series of essays about his travels among the lakes,streams,and woodlands of our state.
Through his words nature comes alive in vivid descriptions that capture the essence of what it means to be outdoors in all seasons. After reading a few chapters, you will want to go see for yourself some of the truly remarkable phenomena that have been waiting just outside your door. This is one book that should be revisited every season.
Biking Northern Michigan: The Best and Safest Routes in the Lower Peninsula — Robert Downes — This guide is a “must have” for every cyclist as it includes details on 40 bike routes, 60 maps, and covers more than 1300 miles.
Each route includes a description and a rating of “easy” to “difficult” so you can tailor your biking choice to your capabilities and comfort level. He also includes a listing of popular eateries you might encounter on your outing.
The Winners — Fredrik Backman — Beartown is among my all time favorite books and it’s sequel, Us Against You, was even better. The Winners doesn’t disappoint. Don’t be fooled. These aren’t books about hockey. Hockey is the backdrop for a compelling narrative about the town’s residents as they struggle to confront a local crisis in their mountain community. This will keep you reading late into the night.
Let them lead — John U. Bacon — The books sub-title “Unexpected lessons in leadership from America’s worst hockey team” summarizes where this book is going. This Michigan author well known for his sports writing describes how as coach at Ann Arbor Huron High School, a team which hadn’t won a game in years, became one of the best in the nation. I don’t usually read sports books but I found Bacon’s tale to be both riveting and inspirational.
Back yard Almanac — 365 Days of Northern Nature Judy Gibbs (illustrations), Sparky Stensaas (photos and captions), Larry Weber (daily essays) This almanac offers a dose of nature for each day of the year in the form of a half page of information and a half-page of photos.
The author lives in Wisconsin so northern Michigan readers will readily recognize the material being described. After a year of these daily nature tidbits you’ll know lots more about the birds, insects, plants,trees, and animals that are in your locale.
The Tenderness of Wolves — Stef Penney — In an isolated village in the Far North, a local man is murdered. Suspicions fall on several individuals. The pursuit of the killer takes place during the height of the Arctic winter. The suspense is keen, the action is sudden and violent. Even the best of mystery sleuths will be kept guessing until the end of this wintry tale.
Drawn to Birds — A Naturalist’s sketch book — Jenny defouw Geuder — Most bird guides tell you almost everything about a particular species of bird.
Sometimes, however, you don’t want to know everything.
You’d just like to know some fun facts about what is unique and interesting about a bird. This sketch book features 60 birds commonly seen in our area and some bits about bird anatomy. With only a couple paragraphs to each page, it’s easy reading and will be enjoyed even by those who are die hard birders.
Fox Creek — William Kent Krueger — This is the 20th book chronicling the adventures of Cork O’Connor, a retired sheriff living in a northern Minnesota town.
In this tale O’Connor heads into the wilderness Boundary Waters in pursuit of mercenaries who have kidnapped his loved ones.
If you’re just discovering Krueger’s books, you should go back to his first books and see where it all began for Cork O’Connor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.