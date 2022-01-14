Indoor reading for outdoor people

I really enjoy being outdoors, but this time of year when it’s dark before dinner and on days when icy winter winds whip snow tornadoes across the yard, dropping into the couch with a good book is pretty appealing.
Here’s some good reads. Books are available at Horizon Books or the library. Hound Dogs, Bears, and Bobcats can be purchased at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center or Horizon Books.
A Solitude of Wolverines — Alice Henderson — A winter staying in an abandoned ski lodge studying wolverines seemed like a dream assignment to Alex. But there are terrible things happening in those Wyoming mountains and Alex soon finds her life in jeopardy. A chilling tale be best enjoyed in front of a roaring blaze in the fireplace.
Winterdance — Gary Paulsen. Perhaps only the Harry Potter series rivaled the popularity of Gary Paulsen’s outdoor adventure books among my junior high students when I was a teacher. Hatchet and The River were their favorites. But Paulsen writes for adults, too. Winterdance is a true story of Paulsen’s years sled dog racing in the Iditarod. This is a harrowing tale of one man’s all out effort to complete the 1080 mile Alaska sled race.
The Guide — Peter Heller — A year ago I featured Heller’s book the River in my annual book list. In The Guide, another thriller set in the wilderness, Jack, the protagonist from the first book, returns as a fishing guide. It has one of those, “things aren’t as they appear to be” plots. Between moments of high excitement, you’ll find some satisfying descriptions of folks catching trout. My kind of book.
Leave only Footprints — My Acadia to Zion journey through every National Park — Conor Knighton
There’s 46 National Parks (National Lakeshores like Sleeping Bear aren’t technically national parks.) and Conor Knighton visited all of them from Acadia to Zion in a year. Each chapter describes a park, often highlighting aspects of the area not seen by the average traveler. This is a captivating narrative rather than a series of guidebook descriptions.
The Women from Copper Country — Mary Dorea Russell — If you are a history buff and like an engrossing read, this tale about the copper mines and life in the Keewanaw Peninsula is a good fit. Based on actual events in the early 1900s,the plot follows the women, and the life of Annie Clements, who led the labor movement in a strike for better working conditions. This selection would make great reading for a book club.
A Walk in the Woods — Bill Bryson -Published in 1998, Bill Bryson’s “A Walk in the Woods,” is the humorous account of two men’s hiking the length of 2100 mile Appalachian Trail. I put this on the list because it is one of my all-time favorite books. Although the focus is on the hikers’ misadventures, Bryson also loves the beauty of the trail. I am sure this story sent many readers looking for their hiking boots, even inspiring some to try a walk on the AT.
Hound Dogs, Bears and Bobcats — Carl T. Johnson — Founder of the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, Carl Johnson was a skilled hunter and could tell a good story. In this collection, he talks about his experiences hunting bears and bobcats. Readers will recognize many of the places described and recognize some of his fellow hunters who live here in Cadillac.
On the Trails of Northern Michigan — Mike Terrell — Based in Traverse City, Mike Terrell has hiked just about every trail within 50 miles of his home. His detailed guide to these pathways makes finding these trails easy and his descriptions of the walks let you know what to expect. Paired with Jim DuFresne’s The Trails of M-22, you will have guides describing hundreds of miles of hiking within 70 miles of your doorstep.
Dogs on the Trail A year in the life — Blair Braverman — A sled dog racer owning about two dozen Alaskan huskies, Braverman helps the reader understand what this life is like for these dogs and the people that race them. It is as much a picture book as an informative guide. This is a book that would be fun to share with children. Flip through the pages of this book and you’ll probably buy it.
