IRON MOUNTAIN — The decision was made long before the play ever happened.
And they’d do it again — without a doubt.
After scoring with just 27 seconds left in regulation, Evart and head coach Pat Craven were going for the win — one that would be historic for the Wildcats — with a two-point conversion instead of a game-tying PAT.
Instead, standout back Cole Hopkins came up about a foot short of the goal line as Iron Mountain hung on to beat Evart 34-33 in an MHSAA Division 8 regional championship game on a cold, blustery Saturday afternoon.
The loss ends the Wildcats’ historic season at 10-2 while the Mountaineers (11-1) will face Ubly (12-0) in a state semifinal game next Saturday at Petoskey.
Even though it didn’t work, Craven had no regrets about going for two in that situation.
“The play was a run-pass option and (quarterback) Preston (Wallace) made the right read,” the coach said a few hours after the painful defeat.
“He handed the ball to Cole and Cole had a little difficulty getting his footing at first but he forged ahead and came up just short. There are no regrets about the call or going for two points there. We had the chance to win the game and avoid overtime.”
It was a whale of a game between two well-coached top-tier Division 8 teams with the opportunity to advance to the Final Four hanging on the outcome.
In spite of the elements, both teams found ways to reach the end zone. Each team scored five times. The difference for Iron Mountain was making one more conversion attempt than Evart, which finished with a 10-2 mark.
“It hurts a lot right now but this game and this entire season is something the kids will always remember and cherish,” Craven said.
“It’s been a great run, from the first day of practice till today. We all wanted badly to keep going, keep playing, but it didn’t turn out that way. Iron Mountain turned out to be one point better than us today.”
It was a historic season for Evart, whose 10 wins is a school record including winning the first district football championship in school history last week at home in the rain against East Jordan. The opportunity was there to go even further on Saturday.
On the final 75-yard scoring march, the Wildcats converted three fourth-down plays.
The first was a pass from Wallace to Dakobe White, who grabbed seven aerials for 141 yards on the day and completed his junior season with nearly 1,000 receiving yards.
The second fourth-down conversion was a bull rush from Hopkins straight up the gut behind the escort of center Riley Ransom and guard Kaden Dubreuil. The third and most important conversion came on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Wallace faked into the line and then found Hopkins out of the backfield for the score.
For the day, Hopkins darted and dashed for 93 rushing yards on 26 carries. He had TD runs of 3 yards in the first quarter and 2 yards in the second quarter in addition to his 4-yard TD reception. He finished with four catches for 16 yards.
Wallace had 62 rushing yards on 15 tries including a 5-yard keeper for a first-quarter score.
The junior signal-caller also hit on 18-of-25 through the air for 251 yards and two scores in spite of the conditions and completed the notable season with more than 2,500 passing yards.
Wallace’s 32-yard scoring strike to sophomore Lucas Johnson gave Evart a 27-6 lead with a minute left before halftime. The Mountaineers mounted a remarkable comeback from there, however, scoring just before intermission to trim the lead to 27-14 and scoring three straight times in the second half to take a 34-27 lead with six minutes remaining to play.
The Mountaineers’ final score set the stage for Evart’s 75-yard TD drive in the final minutes and the two-point conversion try that came up just short.
Senior receiver Marcel White, who was double-covered the entire game, caught five passes for 35 yards and Johnson finished with two grabs for 42 yards and the TD.
Evart amassed 424 yards of offense against an Iron Mountain team that had been allowing just 7 points a game. Craven commended the effort of the O-line featuring Ransom at center, Debreuil and Hunter Witbeck at guards, and Josiah Beard and Alex Burhans at tackles.
“The O-line came together and did a great job again,” he said. “It’s been a nice group for us all year and they’re the reason we were able to mix things up and have so much success moving the ball.”
Defensively for the Wildcats, Wallace picked off two more passes from his free safety post. Hopkins generated seven tackles and fellow linebacker Jordan Wicke had six. Tanner Graber and Ransom each recorded a sack. Craven also commended Burhans, who battled through a sore right thigh and was still a disruptive force on the D-line in spite of being double-teamed on every snap.
“It’s been one heck of a year,” Craven said.
“We set goals at the start to compete for championships and that’s what we did. We got better as the year went along and progressed as a group.
“This is a wonderful bunch of kids; they bought in and supported and encouraged each other the whole way and it’s been an honor to be their coach. I couldn’t be prouder of every one of the kids.”
