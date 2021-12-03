Each year I put together a gift guide based on purchases that I feel are really worth the money.
As you might guess when you get to be as old as I am, you’ve got tons of stuff, but here’s some items that I’ve come to feel are essential and have increased the enjoyment of my time outdoors.
Karkers ultra runner ice cleat -Although it says “ultra runner” I use these ice cleats when I’m ice fishing and they make walking or running a lot less hazardous. The carbide studs are especially durable and can be replaced when worn down. The tough rubber bindings are adjustable and will stretch to fit most any shoe or large boot. They sell for $30.
Seatosummit Ultra-Sil Daypack — This small day pack folds down to the size of a tennis ball and easily fits into a pocket. When opened out, it creates a day pack big enough to carry a basketball. It is made of durable CORDURA@ fabric with reinforced straps. In addition to being water-resistant, there are loops on the back that could hold a bike reflector or light. It is priced at $40.
Luci Light — Though these gifts are aimed at outdoor people, when we have a power outage, we reach for this solar-charged light. Weighing almost nothing and it folds flat,making it ideal for lighting the inside of a tent or next to a campfire. We leave it in a window at home so it is always ready to go. A single charge lasts up to 24 hours. If I am looking for a gift this is my first choice. They cost $20 to $30 dollars.
Ben’s InvisiNet — A marked improvement over the classic head net, the InvisiNet is designed to fit in such a way to keep walking and flying insects on the outside. The fabric has been treated with an odorless insect repellent making it totally bugproof. The fabric is nearly invisible so the wearer doesn’t feel like they are looking through a net. The net is listed as $13.
Arm Warmers — Pull a pair of these on when heading out for a bike ride on a cool day. As you warm up, push them down to your wrist so you don’t have to stop pedaling. Much easier than removing a long-sleeve shirt. A great item to have on those between-the -season days when the day starts cool and then warms up. A pair can be bought for $35.
Spibelt — Perhaps the best gift I received this year. I wear this belt and pouch when I’m running, hiking or fishing. It’s water resistant, a feature I tested when I fell in the lake while wearing it, and emerged from the water with a phone that still worked. Also serves as a carrier for credit cards, money,keys, or a passport. Comes in two sizes, the larger one may be needed for the heftier cellphones. It sells for $25 .
Reflective vest — This is a “must have” for anyone who is outdoors after dark running, or walking along a roadside. The base color needs to be a highly visible orange, pink, red, yellow, or chartreuse along with strips of reflective tape. It should easily fit over a winter coat.
Vests should also be worn on foggy, misty or stormy days. Prices for vests range from $5 to $20.
The Trails of M-22 — M-22 begins just north of Manistee and runs 116-miles around the Leelanau Peninsula ending in Traverse City.
The author, Jim DeFresne, has detailed descriptions and maps of 40 hikes and that’s just his first edition. He has added eight more walks to his second edition. Whether you are a hiker, snowshoer, or cross country skier this is your guide to outdoor fun. It sells for $20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.