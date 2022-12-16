LEROY — Brian Goodenow is going with the positive approach on this one.
While both teams struggled offensively, the veteran Pine River boys basketball coach is going with lauding the defensive play.
The Bucks were a little better on both ends of the court and beat Lake City 36-28 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
“We’ll just say it was exceptionally good defense by both teams,” Goodenow said.
“We continue to struggle to put the ball in the basket.”
Pine River shot 30 percent from the floor and struggled at the line, too, going 9 of 21.
Goodenow knows as the meat of the schedule looms after Christmas, the offense has to find a way to come along.
“I am happy with our defensive intensity and we will have to lean on that until we get the offense figured out,” he said.
A couple of our sophomores, Xander Martin and Trevor Holmquist gave us really good minutes.
“Cole Crawford had a very solid fourth quarter as a senior leader, scoring all seven of his points.”
Lake City coach Brad Besko said it was a rough night all around for his team and that it’s got some work to do.
“It was a very frustrating night,” he said.
“We didn’t have our best effort.
“Unfortunately, we let our lack of offense dictate our effort on the defensive end. We’ve to keep improving and try to stay positive.”
Evan Esiline paced Pine River with 12 points and eight rebounds while Austin Dean added 12 points.
James Vanderbrook paced Lake City with eight points while Ashton Matheson had seven and Blake Root added six.
The Bucks are at Mancelona on Monday while the Trojans host Frankfort on Wednesday.
• Pine River won the JV game 50-46.
