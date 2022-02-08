Lisa (Rathbun) Savoury was at the proverbial crossroads in her life.
Did the Cadillac native want to keep coaching or did she want a family life…or could she do both?
Fast-forward more than a decade and her decisions — made along with husband Mark Savoury — have worked out pretty well.
Savoury, a 1998 Cadillac High School graduate, is in her 13th year as an assistant athletic director for sports administration at the University of Michigan where she oversees seven sports.
She’s also the mother to two very talented youth basketball players but more on that later.
After graduating from Cadillac in 1988 and finishing ninth in the 1987 Miss Basketball voting, Savoury played college basketball at Brigham Young University from 1988-92 and she still stands 12th on the Cougars’ all-time scoring list with 1,431 career points. She’s also seventh on the career rebounds list at 758.
From there, Savoury went into the NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaching ranks at BYU, Buffalo, Cleveland State, Nevada-Las Vegas and San Jose State before heading to Eastern Michigan University in 2001.
She worked with then-Eagles coach Suzy Merchant — who is now the head coach at Michigan State — for five years before becoming Eastern’s director of basketball operations in 2006.
It was about that time when Savoury had to decide what she wanted.
“I coached with Suzy at Eastern for six years and I started my family in that last year,” Savoury said. “I was looking to get out of coaching and have something a little more stable and see my family.
“There’s a lot of different avenues to get where I sit today.”
From Eastern, Savoury jumped into a similar role at the University of Michigan and spent two years in that role but was maybe looking for more in the back of her mind.
“I had a lazy eye on administration that the time,” she said.
“I can hang out here until the kids get bigger or I can look to have a little more balanced life.
“There was a sports administration role that opened up. (Bitsy Ritt) worked with me really closes and she recommended me.
“She had been there a long time. She was great and kind of a mentor to me.”
Savoury oversees the Wolverines’ men’s and women’s soccer programs, along with women’s gymnastics, wrestling, women’s rowing, softball and men’s lacrosse programs.
The highest profile part of her job is hiring head coaches yet it’s so much more than that, she said.
“You lead a lot of processes throughout the year,” Savoury said.
“Team budgets, working with coaches with recruiting, evaluating coaches and the student-athlete experience.
“There’s a lot of day-to-day things and things that pop up that I try to deal with to take it off the head coach’s plate.”
As a successful high school and collegiate student-athlete herself, Savoury loves that part of the business.
“I love that level of sport and getting to work with really elite head coaches and elite student-athletes,” she said. “Having that personal relationship at that level is what I enjoy the most.”
The downside is the ever-changing landscape of major college athletics.
With the number of lawsuits and the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era still developing, Savoury said her job can change by the day depending on what comes down from the NCAA.
“The landscape of college athletics is changing so quickly,” she said. “We’re trying to manage the unknown right now.
“When is it going to stop or when is the bubble going to burst? At Michigan, we can do a lot (financially) but I don’t know that we can do everything. There are only so many revenue streams that come in and those will be hard changes.”
She thanks her background in Cadillac and her parents for giving her the patience and fortitude to deal with all that comes professionally and with her family.
“I am really proud that I was raised in Cadillac, growing up with the parents that I had,” Savoury said.
“They taught me to stay humble and work hard. If you do those two things, success will come.
“I am always saying that it’s a process. I’m also a little smarter and wiser because of the position I am in. Today’s youth sports are so much different versus what I grew up in.”
Savoury and her husband are going through that with their children Jayden and Sydney.
Jayden is a 6-foot-6 freshman at Detroit Renaissance High School while Sydney is a 13-year-old seventh grader in Plymouth who is 5-11 and already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State University.
The family resides in Canton.
College coaches showing up at Renaissance practices and games is a regular occurrence, Savoury said, along with Sydney’s AAU games with the Michigan Mystics.
It’s different world to mom.
“When I grew up, there was no AAU,” she laughed.
“You went to a couple of elite camps in the summer where college coaches would come. There weren’t any college coaches at our games in Cadillac.
“I had to send game film on video tape to them.”
Lisa Savoury and her husband, Mark, are working with their children to handle it all.
“I try not to put pressure on them when it comes to sports,” she said.
“There’s enough between expectations and being a high-profile athlete.
“Sydney got the D1 offer from Ohio State and Jayden is getting interest, too. Both of them will be going through the (recruiting) process but that’s what I do and I’ve gone through that process myself. I am very confident I will be able to help them.”
