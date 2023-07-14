Izzy becomes a complete angler

When Izzy was six, we went fishing in our rowboat on Lake Mitchell.
It was her first time and we concentrated on the basics — casting, jerking the line to set the hook and not reeling the fish all the way up to the rod tip.
When it came to baiting the hook she had to get past the ”eewww” factor of impaling the squiggly worm on the hook. She managed to do that, but, as for actually touching the fish and removing the hook — that was a bridge too far on that first trip.
In the years that followed, Izzy, whose parents have a cottage next door, entered her middle school years became less of a angler and more of a dedicated tube rider and jet-ski driver. She still fished, though, dropping baited hooks in the shaded areas beneath her dock.
When she caught one, she’d show up on my doorstep rod in hand, a hapless panfish dangling from a hook. I’d unhook her catch, drop it into a bucket and Izzy would rush back to the lake to release the fish.
Izzy clearly had mastered the “catch” part. Now it was time to master the “and release” part of the sport, so I proposed we head out together on a fishing trip.
That evening, we launched a canoe and paddled out into the lake.
After dropping the anchor near a weed bed, we baited up and tossed our bobbers to the edge of the vegetation.
Whereas on our first trip I pretty much did it all for her, this time she deftly threaded a red worm onto her hook and then made a cast that dropped precisely where it needed to go — about a foot from the edge of the weeds.
When the bobber disappeared, she jerked the line and reeled in her catch. As it reached the boat she swung her fish over to me saying, “Can you take it off for me? I don’t touch fish.”
As I unhooked and released her catch,I pointed out that if one was serious about fishing, at some point you had to be able to touch them.
It was going to be inconvenient if you had to spend the rest of your life relying on others to unhook your catch.
“But fish are so slimy and I’m afraid of getting stabbed by their fins,” she replied.
I told her that this was a chance to get over that fear. We had talked about this on previous occasions when she had brought over fish to be unhooked.
The source of her fear was partly the slimy texture of the fish, but mainly it was the fear of being stabbed by a pointed dorsal fin. I showed her how to hold a fish so that the fin folded against the back of the fish.
I suggested she might start by wearing a glove on the hand that would touch the fish. We agreed that going through life not being able to touch and unhook fish would put a damper on one’s fishing career.
Within a few minutes she’d hooked another sunfish, but this time she put on a a glove and reached for the fish.
As her fingertip touched it, the fish started flopping and she instantly pulled her hand back. She reached for it again and once again recoiled when the fish flopped.
She expressed her concern the the fish would die and I agreed that hanging on the end of a line with a hook in its mouth was not a recipe for good health. I had her swing the fish over to me and I unhooked it.
This routine continued for several fish.
She’d put on her glove, touch the fish, perhaps hold it for an instant, then swing it to me and I’d do the unhooking.
Gradually, she was getting more conformable with touching and holding her catch.
Finally we agreed that, no matter what, she would release her next fish without my help.
Within a couple of minutes she had another panfish in her hand. She touched it and the bluegill did a wild gyration. Izzy recoiled but then resolutely reached out and grabbed it.
With the fish in her gloved hand, she reversed the hook then pulled it out of the fish’s mouth. Then she dropped the fish back into the lake.
Izzy was now a complete angler.
