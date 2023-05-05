CADILLAC — A year after conducting a search process for a new varsity football coach, Cadillac finds itself in the same spot again.
Shawn Jackson resigned his position as the Vikings head coach, effective today, Friday, May 5.
In an email to school administration, Jackson said, “I appreciate the opportunity Cadillac (Area) Public Schools has given me. I will miss my strength classes and players. Abbie, Cole and I agree we’ve never coached or taught a better group of people.”
Jackson was a strength and conditioning teacher at Cadillac High School along with his coaching duties.
The Missouri native is headed back to his home state as a football coach and teacher, as well.
He spoke with assistant coaches Wednesday evening and then informed school administrators on Thursday.
Cadillac underwent quite the change under Jackson, going from a run-dominant flexbone system to a no huddle, spread-based offense.
The Vikings finished at 5-5 overall, falling to perennial powerhouse DeWitt in the first round of the MHSAA Division 3 playoffs, 50-20, on Oct. 28
Cadillac went undefeated and finished as Big North Conference champion, albeit in a shortened league slate. Traverse City Central and Traverse City West left the Big North last fall in football for the Saginaw Valley League, leaving the Vikings, Gaylord, Alpena and Petoskey behind.
The league is expanding this fall, though, with Escanaba, Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie joining for football only.
The 2023-24 season officially begins with practices on Aug. 7 but teams spend quite a bit of time through the summer working on conditioning and 7-on-7 scrimmages, among other things.
Cadillac opens the season Aug. 24 or 25 against Midland at the refurbished Veterans Memorial Stadium.
