CADILLAC — Life's journeys lead us from one group of people to others.
Still, the mark of a good person is leaving a positive mark on those around you and making things better than when you got there.
That's just part of Jay Smith's message.
The Mio native, former Central Michigan University men's basketball coach, former Detroit Mercy assistant coach, former Kalamazoo College head coach and current Director of Player Personnel and Development under Juwan Howard at Michigan certainly knows about those journeys.
He's been everywhere in this state and has made more positive relationships with people than he could ever count but he's also taken time in the last year to slow down and count his blessings.
Smith was in Cadillac on Monday to talk with teachers and staff during professional development at St. Ann School as they get ready for the 2019-20 school year.
Smith is a longtime friend of St. Ann principal Bob Kellogg after the two met years and years ago through athletics.
His talk ranged from the journeys he's made to the relationships he has and, finally, to the impact educators have on children.
"It's been 40 years since you've been playing, especially in northern Michigan but this is home," Smith said. "I came to Cadillac, and while this is not exactly home, it's extended home because of my relationship with Bob. I think the big thing today was just the journey that we all go on.
"It has ups and downs. It has those high moments where you're excited and it's fun. There's other journeys that aren't as comfortable. It's the human experiences that we have, the journeys that we have and there are stories to be told."
Smith's journey started in the small town of Mio where he was a standout basketball player in the late 1970s and still holds the state record for career points at 2,841 — without the three-point line.
He played collegiately at Bowling Green and Saginaw Valley State before moving into coaching at Kent State University (1984-89), the University of Michigan (1989-96) and Grand Valley State University (1996-97).
He gained some national fame with some very good teams at CMU (1997-2006), including the 2003 Chippewa team that won the Mid-American Conference title and beat Creighton in the NCAA tournament.
After that, it was time at Detroit Mercy (2008-16) before spending the last three years at Kalamazoo College.
Then, life all changed with a phone call in June from newly-named Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
"I think it was June 28 I got a phone call. From that point on, there's a lot of curveballs thrown," Smith said. "Juwan's selected as head coach at Michigan and if you had told me all of this a year ago, I would have bet everything I had that would never happen.
"(John) Beilein leaving opens another opportunity and there's a lot of twists and turns in the coaching profession. The next thing you know, it's July 15 and I am moving. I'm in Ann Arbor, we've got to sell one house and buy another and thought all that process, you've still got some issues with cancer."
That's the proverbial screeching halt for Smith.
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer around a year ago. That's the moment when life's journeys and relationships meant something more to him. Instead of being consumed in a world of basketball, there are more important things.
"Cancer wakes you up…it's like a 2-by-4 to the face," he said. "Sometimes you get so career-driven that you miss some things along the way. I am a better man now than I was a year ago, let's put it that way.
"I've tried to make sure I slowed down and really drink from those good relationships that I have."
Smith has gone through treatment and received his last hormone shot on Friday. He'll be tested again in November but says he's feeling great.
"I expect nothing but great news…I feel terrific," he said. "I feel like I am back to myself and excited about what's going to happen."
As Director of Player Personnel and Development at Michigan, Smith's job is a little bit of everything. From handling appointments, to NCAA compliance, to being an academic liason, to speaking engagements to video analysis, he'll be busy, especially when practice starts in October.
"Juwan has really surrounded himself with great people and he's put a great staff together at Michigan," Smith said. "I'm excited that I've come full circle and I've ended up back at Michigan."
Smith, as an assistant at Michigan, helped recruit and coach Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught, Terry Mills, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Howard.
He's got a lot of praise for Howard.
"He's really a good person. His grandma did a really good job," Smith said. "It's been almost 30 years knowing him. He's sincere, he's honest, he's about relationships, he's truthful, he is what he comes across as and he takes time for people.
"He's not afraid to work hard. The three years he was at Michigan, he come to work every day ready to go to work and grind. That's going to serve him really well as the head coach at Michigan."
However the deal in Ann Arbor works out, Smith knows he's home and it's going to stay that way.
"(The state of Michigan) is home," he said. "Whether it's Grand Rapids, or Kalamazoo or down to Detroit or Ann Arbor or Mio.
"We were coming to camps (in Cadillac) in my early coaching profession when Jeff McDonald was the head (basketball) coach here and Jim Agren was a coach here, too. He's a friend that I played Little League baseball with when he was in Lewiston.
"I know it sounds like a beaten drum but it's the relationships across the state. It's funny…almost any high school I go to, I know somebody that's either come to our camps, or we coached against or played against. Somewhere down the line, we've crossed paths. I still love northern Michigan and it's special to me. When I retire, and that's not soon, I will move back to northern Michigan. That's for sure."
