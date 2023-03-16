GAYLORD — You win, you create pressure to keep winning.
A Cadillac boys basketball team that’s become accustomed to winning big games knows all about that.
And more often than not, they’ve answered the bell.
The Vikings did it again, beating Kingsford 62-40 in a Division 2 regional championship game Wednesday at Gaylord High School.
It’s the second straight regional title for Cadillac (22-4 overall) and sends the Vikings into a state quarterfinal game Tuesday at Alma High School against Saginaw. The Trojans (20-6) beat Flint Hamady 78-58 to advance.
Cadillac entered the post-season with a little bit of a bullseye on its back and favorites to repeat as regional champions.
While coaches and players don’t make it a big deal, it’s certainly there.
“We try not to talk about it but we all know it’s there,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“Pressure is a privilege, though. If you don’t have the pressure you’re probably not a very good team or a very good program.
“As stressful as it is with these late night and breaking down film, that’s why we do it. The goal here is to hang banners and get trophies and, right now, this group is writing a really good story.”
Cadillac senior Jaden Montague agreed because the goal all along has been to play at least one more game than last season.
“There is a little bit of pressure,” he said. “Last year, we made it to the next game and we know what it’s like to be in there, what it’s like to have big moments like this and everyone is doing a great job.”
Early on Wednesday, it was all about figuring out Kingsford and what the Flivvers brought to the floor.
Up to this point, Cadillac was familiar with the teams it had seen. That wasn’t the case with Kingsford.
“We play a team like this and you see it on film but you don’t really know,” Benzenberg said.
“It took some feeling out to kind of see how they guard, what the physicality is and who’s quick.
“It took us a minute to figure that out.”
Cadillac led 13-9 after the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime.
It was the third quarter that really separated the two teams.
A pair of layups by Charlie Howell gave the Vikings some breathing room before Eli Main buried a 3-pointer to stretch it to 31-19 with 5:11 to go in the third quarter.
A layup by Montague made it 35-19 with 3:28 to go and Cadillac was off to the races.
“Oh man, Charlie can pretty much do anything,” Montague said. “That really got us going. We just came out at halftime, said it was 0-0, kept our foot on their throats, kept getting after it and got that lead.”
Benzenberg credited Howell and Montague, but also added Main as a sparkplug.
“Jaden had a look in his eye in the third quarter that he was getting to the rim and he was taking over the game” Benzenberg said.
“I think Charlie was really good, too.
“I want to credit Eli. Not only did he score a bunch but he did a great job with (Nic) Nora. He’s a really good player and we held him to eight or nine under his average. That’s huge.”
Howell led the way with 18 points while Montague had 17 and Main added 14.
