Joining the army of trout fishermen? Anglers get to choose their company.

With the opening of several fishing seasons Saturday — trout across the state and inland walleye and northern pike in the Lower Peninsula — parked cars will suddenly appear along county roads.
The car’s owners will be trout anglers. If we’re going to use a military analogy, we’ll call them members of the culvert cavalry. They will be fishing the tubes.
They know where tiny trout streams flow under roads, and they use that knowledge to plan their assaults.
They drive around from creek to creek dropping their baits in the little plunge pools we find at the downstream ends of perched culverts.
Sometimes anglers even find trout lurking under bridges or they manage to let their bait drift downstream from the road crossing to a hole under a log jam or an undercut bank where a trout might be lying in wait. For many an angler, that’s the extent of their trout fishing.
They’re not wrong, these members of the trout-angling militia. They’re not city slickers who don’t know how to fish. Many of them are good anglers. They’re just taking advantage of road rights-of-way to fish tiny portions of creeks that cross private property.
Creek anglers who target unnavigable streams have few choices.
They can fish the little stretches of stream they can legally reach from the road, or they can search out property owners and get permission to trespass. Or, they can fish streams that cross public land. Many anglers choose the first option.
So, for several weeks each spring, it is common to see cars parked near stream crossings and anglers wetting their lines.
Eventually the trout get thinned out, creeks warm, water levels drop and the trout vanish from those roadside plunge pools.
They’re lurking in cool pools behind the fences with the no trespassing signs. Then the members of the culvert cavalry disappear. Until it rains. A good rainstorm can raise water levels, cool down the water and rejuvenate a stream. Trout will appear again in those roadside pockets.
Then we’ll see the more dedicated anglers (or the ones who happen to have the day off work at an opportune time) out again.
If we’re in the classification business, we can mention another group of anglers.
Members of the invasion forces comprise that group. Unwilling to simply fish from road edges, they seek out the streams crossing public land or they get permission to fish the streams that cross private property. They take the fight to the resident combatants.
Those anglers work along the creeks they target. They look for every stronghold and pocket that might contain a trout. They’re disdainful of the safe road edges. They brave ticks and slog through muck.
They make perilous creek crossings on treacherous logs. They weave their assault rods through tangles of alders and stinging nettles. It’s guerrilla warfare at its finest.
Those anglers are experts at reading the water. An undercut bank here, a hole the stream gouged out under a fallen log there — those are places that hold trout. Toss a worm in the creek, let the current sweep it along. An angler will lose some hooks. But the angler will catch some trout, too.
At least he will if trout are present and the angler is stealthy enough.
Anyway, those are the basics of creek fishing in the manner of the invading force. Sneak and dap, sneak and dap. Then hang on to your rod.
And here’s the thing: We can enlist in either group with the purchase of a fishing license.
There’s no need to take the military’s battery of aptitude tests.
The local army recruiter will never be able to match a deal like that.
