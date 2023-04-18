BOSTON — Zack Jones got the nerves to settle down and he enjoyed things more this time.
Kelsey Jones ended up not being as nervous as she was leading up to the race.
Either way, the Lake City couple were both happy with their performances in the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday — the world’s oldest and most prestigious 26.2-mile race.
Zack Jones finished the race in 2 hours, 45 minutes and 27 seconds which was right around his goal. He was 1,012th overall and 963rd man to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston after starting the race in Hopkinton with around 30,000 of his closest friends.
This marked Jones’ second time running Boston after his first came in 2016.
“I just told myself to notice things more and maybe I did because that first one was such a blur,” he said. “I just had fewer nerves.
“I had been here and this time I could just relax and take it in a little bit more.”
The first chunk of the race takes runners from Hopkinton to Ashland to Framingham and Natick where they hit the halfway point of 13.1 miles. From there, it’s through Wellesley and Wellesley College — one of Jones’ favorite areas — before heading up to Newyon and Heartbreak Hill where the elevation starts climbing.
“That first part of the race goes smooth and then the hills pick up at the almost non-ideal spot around mile 19 and mile 20,” he laughed. “You still have a decent amount go go but you’ve already run a long way.
“At Heartbreak Hill, they have good crowds cheering you on and my favorite part is going by Wellesley College. The students all come out for the race and they are so loud.”
The next area is Brookline, the start of the T (Boston’s mass transit system) and then into the city itself where runners go past Fenway Park and Kenmore Square to finish on Boylston Street.
“At that point, you just take it,” Zack Jones said. “You know it’s not very far to the finish and for me, it’s just trying to get my legs moving.
“I know I am going to make it…it’s just how fast can I get my legs moving. It’s not as easy as it seems.”
Jones finished happy with his performance.
“Some of miles I ran in some of those hilly parts were a little bit slow but that’s probably the case for most people,” he said. “I am ultimately happy with what happened.”
Kelsey Jones was completing her first Boston Marathon and did it in a time of 3 hours, 30 minutes and 45 seconds. She was 11,991st overall and the 3,121st woman to cross the finish line.
“I was shooting for a 3:16 because that was my (qualifying) Holland time,” she said. “I was hoping for that but also kind of silly because my training was so far off what it was last summer for Holland.
“I’ve been having some knee trouble, too, and it started bothering my around mile 15. I went slower after that and just focused on finishing.”
The experience of running the Boston Marathon was one she won’t forget, though. Jones was a little nervous about running in such huge crowds but that ended up being a positive.
“I think it helped me having that many people around,” Kelsey Jones said.
“It’s really cool at the start with the excitement with people lined up shoulder to shoulder. You kind of go downhill to start and you can look out and see all of those people.”
