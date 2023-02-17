Jump-shooting rabbits? Forbidden fruit, maybe, but it’s a savory one

Well, I’ve gone and done it. I’ve become a jump shooter of rabbits.
At least an attempted jump shooter. I’ve gotten a couple of shots off at the fleeing varmints this winter. Both shots missed. But it’s the premeditation that incriminates, not the success or failure of the endeavor. To try to shoot a freshly jumped rabbit is a serious offense all by itself.
To some, the difference is splitting hairs. I was raised in the three-B school of rabbit hunting, though. In that school, the hunter goes barnstorming with beagles and blazes away at rabbits only after they’ve made a circle.
The jump-shooting school is different.
In it, a hunter jumps a rabbit and quickly harries it by sending a hail of hard shot in its direction. To go from waiting for a rabbit to circle to shooting one on the jump is a fall from grace.
One of the problems with jump shooting is the lack of specialization involved.
We don’t need good trailing dogs for the task. We can just go out and stomp on brush piles. Or, if we use a dog, any old dog will do. A junkyard dog with no known pedigree or the little Pekingese fresh off grandma’s lap may be equally adept at nosing around and spooking a rabbit. Or, of course, a bird dog. That’s where my dog, Lily, enters the picture.
I’m blaming her for my fall from grace. I don’t think I would have tasted the jump-shooting apple if not for her.
My pastor laughs at my theology, but I’m putting my sin squarely on my dog’s shoulders.
It’s like this.
Michigan’s bird seasons have closed, and Lily looks at me dolefully when I just sit around the house. She wants to hunt. She uses body language to advocate persuasively for a trek to the woods. If I go a day without getting her out for a romp, she lets me know about it. She plops dismally down on the floor. She heaves big sighs. She pesters me at the computer while I’m trying to peck out a few words.
She has always been an intemperate sinner. She’s never thought she should stay in her proper lane. She’s just as happy rousting a rabbit from its hiding spot as she is goosing grouse into flight.
Being a bird dog, she shouldn’t be messing around with rabbits.
Doing my best B. F. Skinner imitation, I’ve tried to extinguish that behavior by ignoring it.
When my dog gets no reinforcement from me for her rabbit rousting routine, she’ll stop it, right? That’s basic operant conditioning.
I only wish.
The joy she gets from flushing rabbits must give her all the gratification she needs. I gave up with the extinction business. Skinner’s methods didn’t fix her, and I’m not willing to take more extreme measures.
Anyway, I’ve been influenced by occasional bouts of extreme boredom in my life. So, understanding how Lily feels, I give in and take her for romps in the woods. And, because she likes to retrieve as well as flush, I take a shotgun along. But, I’ve discovered how fun it is to try to shoot rabbits on the jump. It’s like bird hunting, but different. It’s simply a brother from another mother. There’s the flush, the need to instantly assess whether the shot is safe, the swing of the shotgun …
So, I’ve become an intemperate sinner myself.
Greedily grasping and gulping great globs of the jump-shooting apple, day after day I wander out to my rabbit-hunting Eden. I
watch Lily nose around in search of cottontails. Sometimes, I just suspect she jumped one because of her behavior. Sometimes I get a brief glimpse of one way back in the brush as it scoots away. As I mentioned, I got a couple of shots off at one. Jump-shooting hasn’t been a high-percentage activity for me.
But Lily is getting some exercise. So am I. We’re having a ball. I’ll let Lily sort it out with my pastor later.
