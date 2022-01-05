MANTON — A slow start and foul trouble down the stretch were too much to overcome as Manton dropped a 59-57 decision to Kalkaska in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were down 11-2 early before trailing 16-8 after the first eight minutes of play. It was 25-25 at halftime and 40-40 going into the fourth quarter.
“We fought back and did a good job of getting back into it,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. “We were up eight or nine in the fourth quarter and then got into some major foul trouble.
“We lost the lead and could never regain it.”
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 25 points while Lucas McKernan had 10. Kyle Hudson had six points, five rebounds and four steals while Carson Danford added five points.
“Shoutout to Kyle…that was his best overall game,” Hiller said. “Jeremiah Vlaemick gave us a spark, too, as we’re trying to get healthy.”
Manton (2-4 overall) hosts Charlevoix on Friday.
• Manton won the JV game 35-29. Logan Carsten had 16 for the Rangers and Dylan Traxler added seven.
BUCKLEY — The Buckley boys kept misfiring from the perimeter but made up for it with aggressive play at both ends of the court, finally outscoring visiting non-league foe Traverse City Christian 63-60.
“We’re generally a good shooting team but tonight we couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Buckley coach Jared Milarch. “But the guys worked through it and gave a good effort. We stuck things out on the defensive end and held them off.”
Buckley took a 44-34 lead into the final quarter but had to hold off a late rally from the visitors to gain the win.
Milarch commended Kyle Kaczanowski for his effort guarding T.C. Christian’s explosive Brock Broderick and limiting Broderick to 25 points, well below his early-season average.
“Kyle played a fantastic game,” Milarch said. “He had a really tough assignment guarding Brock and he made him work for all his points.”
Kaczanowski also recorded a double-double of his own, scoring 14 with 16 boards. Jackson Kulawiak paced the Bucks with 18 points and Tyler Milarch added 12.
Buckley (2-0) plays again Friday at home against Leland.
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton traveled to north to take on bigger non-league foe Traverse City West, dropping a 44-30 decision.
Manton owned a 15-7 lead after the first quarter but the host Titans rallied to turn things in their favor in the second quarter, taking a 22-17 lead into the locker room and then pulling away in the second half.
“We had the lead and had some momentum but then Lauren (Wilder) twisted her ankle and they went on an 8-0 run,” said Manton coach J.P. Katona.
“We mended the ship and came back and kept it within single digits for a long time but played too much of their style of play. All in all, it was a good game for us against an aggressive, physical team on the road. It was just the kind of game we wanted. This is a good preparation for us for the latter part of the season.”
Wilder still hit for 15 points in spite of her ankle to go with four steals and three assists. Leah Helsel hit for nine with six boards. Megan Moffit made four with four blocks and seven boards and Jenna Alexander pulled down six rebounds.
Manton (1-6) hosts Roscommon next Wednesday.
