MCBAIN — Pine River's fielders got to soak up a little of Mother Nature's sunshine and warm temperatures on Tuesday.
Hunter Kanouse took care of the rest.
The Pine River pitcher threw a perfect game as the Bucks beat McBain 11-0 in the opener of a Highland Conference baseball doubleheader. Pine River also won game two 16-7.
Kanouse allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out 14.
"Hunter was the story in the first game," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "He had his good stuff and was throwing pretty hard.
"I thought we were aggressive at the plate and on the bases tonight, too."
Austin Dean paced the Bucks at the plate in game one with three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI while Zach Lemmon added three hits and two RBIs. Cole Hill had two hits and an RBI; Connor Rouse two hits; and Garret Sumpter a double and an RBI.
Mason Heuker took the loss for McBain, striking out three.
"Mason pitched well again tonight, we just never give him any kind of support," PineRiver coach Shaun Mulder said.
Sumpter got the win in game two, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings of work.
Sumpter helped himself at the plate with a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs while Rouse had two hits; Ben Lockhart two hits and three RBIs; Kanouse two hits and an RBI; Dylan Blood a suicide squeeze for an RBI; Jake Smith a hit and an RBI; and Dean a hit and two RBIs.
Eli Baker took the loss in game two for McBain.
Evan Haverkamp, Tyler Koetje and Nick DeRuiter had hits for the Ramblers while Dylan Schonert and Daniel Rodenbaugh each drove in a run.
"We were in this game into the 5th inning and then the wheels fell off," Mulder said. "We are still learning how to play loose in tight games. Like I said about the first game, we are getting better. We have to want the baseball when the game is on the line but you have to remember, this is a pretty young team and the more close games we can play, the better.
Pine River (20-8-1 overall, 8-2 Highland) hosts Beal City on Friday while McBain hosts Mesick today.
Evart sweeps Rosco
EVART — Evart pushed its mark in the Highland Conference to 9-1 with a sweep of visiting Roscommon on Tuesday, 12-0 and 13-6.
Senior ace Danny Witbeck pitched a perfect game over five innings in the opener, notching seven K’s while inducing 15 straight outs. Wildcat coach Josh Johnson credited right fielder Haidyn Simmer with a diving catch in right to help preserve the perfect outing and shortstop Pierce Johnson also made a few sparkling plays in the field.
At the plate, Witbeck helped his own cause, delivering two hits with two RBIs. Johnson generated three hits with two RBIs and Simmer stroked two hits and scored twice. Nolan Theunick and Brayden Cass each drilled a two-run single while Mac Sims, Reese Ransom and Michael Lodholtz each knocked in a run and Nate Sochocki singled and scored.
In game two, Witbeck started and earned the win with two scoreless innings of work. He didn’t allow a hit but he did walk a batter, the only blemish in seven full innings on the night. He struck out five in game two.
Lodholtz took over on the mound and struggled a bit with control, Johnson said. Pierce Johnson pitched two innings of relief, allowing three hits and no earned runs with two K’s. Simmer pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Witbeck continued to swing a hot bat, belting out two more singles and knocking in two more runs. Cass and Sochocki each registered a single and double and two RBIs and Daryin Reagan ripped a two-run single along with Sims. Ransom recorded three hits, including a two-run double, and Simmer smacked two singles.
“We’re finally hitting the ball a little bit up and down the lineup and it’s great to see,‘ Johnson said. “We’ve been waiting for this all season. Maybe it’s the warmer weather.‘
Evart (18-6, 9-1) travels to Manton on Thursday for a league twinbill that was originally scheduled for Friday.
SOFTBALL
McBain sweeps PR
MCBAIN — McBain cruised in the opener and rallied in the nightcap to sweep Pine River 16-2 and 20-14 in a pair of Highland softball games.
McKenna Gilde got the win in the opener for the Ramblers, striking out six.
At the plate, Caitlin Butzin had three hits, including a double and home run, and an RBI; Kayda Cotter four hits and an RBI; Mya Eisenga a three-run homer; and Brecken Gilde two hits and three RBIs.
Amanda Hill took the loss in the opener for the Bucks. Alayna Nichols and CorNesha Holmes each had a hit.
Gilde got the win in relief in game two, striking out six.
Eisenga had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs; Cotter two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; and Emma Boonstra two hits, including a double.
"We were down for a while in the second game but the bats got nice and warm and we started batting around," McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. "Top to bottom, each and every girl played a huge role in our win. I’m proud of their determination and fight. They were not going to give up. McKenna pitched two amazing games and our defense really did their jobs diving all over the place. I love it when we finish a game and all the girls are covered in dirt, you know they played hard when that happens."
Amanda Hill took the loss in game two, as well.
Kim Hill had two hits; Emma Whitley two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Holmes two hits; Madison Smith two hits, including a double, and Liv Martin a hit and an RBI.
"We just fell apart in that fifth inning," Pine River coach Mike Nelon said. "We were up big, opened the door for them to come back and their bats really lit up."
Manton splits pair
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton split a pair of games with Houghton Lake, winning the dropping the opener 17-14 and winning game two 11-8.
"They say hitting is contagious and it can be but for us, errors are contagious," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "We had them in the first game and then just had one bad inning with way too many errors. We just need to keep working."
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had two hits; Sam Powers three hits and three RBIs; Aysia Taylor two hits; Bundy a hit and two RBIs; Megan Moffit three hits and five RBIs; Ashley Bredahl four hits and two RBIs; Noelle Nyquist a hit; and Makayla Gowell two hits.
Aliyah Geary got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on six hit and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Sackett had a hit and an RBI; Taylor three hits and three RBIs; Bundy two hits and two RBIs; Moffit two hits; Geary two hits; Morgan Shepler a hit; and Gowell a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.