KINGSLEY — Manton came up just short in its opener, dropping a 45-44 decision to Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
Despite the loss, veteran Ranger coach JP Katona was please with the fight his team showed.
"I thought with our lack of preparation, like everyone else, I was pleasantly surprised with how we played," he said. "We were competitive for four quarters.
"We had a couple of cracks at it at the end of the game but couldn't get anything to go."
Manton led 22-21 going into halftime and it was at 36-all after three quarters.
Lauren Wilder paced the Rangers with 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals while Leah Helsel added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Aliyah Geary added eight points and five rebounds.
Manton hosts Houghton Lake on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.