MANTON — Considering the lack of consistent practice, it wasn't all bad.
Manton dropped a 43-42 decision to Kingsley in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
"Overall, I was quite pleased with the way we played tonight considering we haven't been together for a lot of practices yet," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I thought we got a little tired in the third quarter but then we bounced back.
"I was very pleased with the way we played defense, too."
Kingsley led just 8-7 after the first quarter and it was 21-17 at halftime. The game was tied at 27-all going into the fourth quarter and the Rangers were up one with 15 seconds remaining but the Stags sank two free throws for the eventual game-winning points.
Sophomore standout Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 24 points, nine steals and nine rebounds while Leah Helsel added nine points and three steals. Megan Moffit had seven rebounds, five assists and six steals, as well.
The Rangers open Highland Conference play Friday when they host McBain.
