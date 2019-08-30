KINGSLEY — The good news is they've got a week to get better.
The not-so-good news is the opener wasn't all that pretty.
Kingsley took it to McBain, beating the Ramblers 36-6 in a non-conference football contest Thursday night.
The Ramblers lost a couple of key players to injury and couldn't recover.
"We got outphysicaled and they got after us," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "We're going to have to figure it out quick."
The Stags were up 8-0 after the first quarter and 22-0 at halftime. It was 30-0 going into the fourth quarter before Gavin Sieland scored from a yard out to get McBain on the board.
Maloney commended Ethan Bode and Lucas Scholten for stepping in for injured players.
"Kingsley rocked us, we started playing on our heels a bit too much and we just never recovered," Maloney said.
Sieland totaled 69 yards on 12 carries while Bode was 9 of 15 passing for 147 yards. Kaiden McGillis caught three passes for 70 yards and Sieland three passes for 38 yards.
Owen Bontekoe paced the defense with 11 tackles while Sieland had eight, McGillis six and Brandt Bontekoe four.
McBain is at Roscommon on Sept. 6.
