McBAIN — Kingsley showed why it is considered one of the elite Division 5 football teams in the state on Thursday in the season opener at McBain, controlling play from the start in a 54-8 triumph.
The Ramblers played hard to the end but didn’t have enough manpower or firepower to stay with the Stags on this night.
“They’re a very good team,” said McBain coach Pat Maloney.
“They attacked us and put us back on our heels and we didn’t respond as well as I would have liked to see. Our guys played hard but I expect us to learn from this one and make a lot of improvements going into week two.”
McBain has an important early-season Highland Conference contest on Friday, Sept. 3, at home against Beal City. McBain and Beal City are considered two of the top teams in the league going into the new season.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday but has been switched to Friday.
“We know what Beal brings to the table,” Maloney said. “One thing we saw from tonight’s game is we have to be more aggressive and attack; we can’t afford to let them dictate the play to us. We need to be physical from the start.”
Kingsley got off to a quick start when senior True Beemon raced 52 yards to paydirt on the Stags’ first offensive play. Beemon and fellow halfback Aidan Shier would each score a pair of touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions for the visitors.
McBain answered Beemon’s initial score on the ensuing drive, marching 72 yards in 12 plays, capped by junior Braylon Pace finding a leaping Carsten Huttenga in the end zone for a 9-yard tally on fourth down. Pace also hit Huttenga for two points.
The key play in the drive was a 48-yard air strike from Pace to Huttenga down the right sideline.
The Ramblers did not get many other chances after that first-quarter drive, only moving a few more times into Kingsley territory. Turnovers hurt McBain’s cause as the Ramblers lost three fumbles during the contest.
McBain, with far fewer players on the roster than Kingsley and many going both ways, got worn down in the second half. Several Rambler players suffered cramps from the heat.
Kingsley led 32-8 by halftime and had a running clock after scoring on its first possession of the third quarter.
Pace, starting his first varsity game, hit 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards, including three to Huttenga for 66 yards and two to Kal McGillis for 25 yards.
Senior fullback Brock Maloney generated 48 rushing yards on seven carries.
Lineman Brant Bontekoe recorded eight tackles to lead the Ramblers while Aaron Ingraham, Maloney and McGillis each recorded six stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.