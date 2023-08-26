REED CITY — Kingsley successfully converted long, methodical drives into points on Friday in the season-opener at Reed City, gaining an impressive 46-12 victory over the Coyotes in a battle of teams with perennially strong gridiron programs.
The Stags of coach Tim Wooer did what they do best, engineering run-oriented drives featuring traps and counter traps with multiple backs running between the tackles and on this night it was a recipe for victory.
Reed City Coach Scott Shankel told his team before the game it would be decided in the trenches and he was correct.
“They played a lot lower than us up front and they were able to get leverage and make their blocks and it was tough for us to stop them,” Shankel said.
“They won the battles on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Credit to Kingsley, they’re a very well-coached team. I thought our kids played hard but we still have a lot of learning to do. We’ll look at the films and come back ready to play Tri-County. There’s still a lot of football left to be played this season and we’ll prepare and do everything we can to be ready for week two.”
The Stags owned a 20-0 lead, scoring on their first three possessions before Reed City scored late in the first half on short sweep to the right by speedy sophomore Andrew Kiaunis to trim the lead to 20-6.
A 51-yard keeper from senior QB Max Hammond, whom Shankel credited with playing a good game, brought the ball inside the 3-yard line and Kiaunis, one of a number of underclassmen playing in their first varsity game, capped the scoring drive two plays later.
“We were hoping to capitalize on our momentum going into the second half but it didn’t happen,” Shankel said.
“We mixed some things up on defense (on Kingsley’s opening possession of the third quarter) but they were able to hit a deep pass. That was the story of the game. They consistently made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”
One positive from the game, Shankel noted, was his younger players getting to experience the speed of the varsity game.
Reed City scored its second touchdown of the game in the second half when sophomore Jack Deitsch found a seam and raced 83 yards to paydirt on a kick return.
Reed City generated 126 rushing yards in the game on 27 carries.
Senior halfback John Andrus generated 50 yards on 10 carries, including a 42-yard sprint around end in the opening quarter. Hammond recorded 51 yards on six carries.
Linebacker Tyler Woodside, another starting sophomore, and Andrus, a cornerback, led the way defensively with seven tackles each.
Strong safety Spencer Hansen and Deitsch, a linebacker, each made five stops. Kiaunis broke up a long pass at the end of the first half from his free safety post.
Reed City (0-1) hosts Tri-County next Friday in the Central States Activities Association opener.
Tri-County handed Reed City its only regular-season defeat last season in week two.
