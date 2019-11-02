KINGSLEY — Change the orange to red and keep the black as school colors.
Scott Shankel would've told you he was watching his own Reed City team the past couple of years.
Kingsley used a strong offensive line and a number of weapons in the backfield to overwhelm the Coyotes 48-36 in an MHSAA Division 5 pre-district contest Friday night.
The loss ends Reed City's season at 6-4 while the Stags (10-0) host Muskegon Oakridge (10-0) in a district game next week.
While the Coyotes kept fighting the whole way, it was pretty clear Kingsley was too much to handle.
"They're a good team," Shankel said. "They get off the ball hard, the stay low and they move people.
"They hit it hard and they hit it fast. They're very athletic."
The Stags scored at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter but Reed City answered right back and went up 8-6 on a 1-yard run by Noah Jones with 1:36 to go in the opening quarter.
And the Kingsley found another gear.
The Stags went up 12-8 just 10 seconds into the second quarter and made it 20-8 four minutes later. It was 28-8 with 1:51 to go in the first half before a Reed City fumble gave Kingsley a short field to work with.
The Stags went up 34-8 with 39 seconds to go in the first half.
That flurry was too much for Reed City to overcome.
"They came out hard right from the get-go but I thought we matched it right away," Shankel said. "I mean we played a solid first quarter. It's 8-6 and then we just kind of fell apart.
"A few bad plays happen for us in the second quarter and the fumble right before halftime led to another score. Just a couple of bad plays…we didn't get the catch on fourth down with the guy wide open. It is what it is."
Kingsley made it 42-8 early in the third quarter on an interception return for a touchdown before Reed City made things a little interesting.
The Coyotes got an 82-yard touchdown run from Landon Tomaski to make it 42-16 at the 2:57 mark of the third before the Stags went back up 48-16.
Noah Jones scored from 65 yards out to make it 48-22 at the 5:18 mark and Jones caught a tipped pass in the end zone to make it 48-30 with 6:19 remaining.
The Coyotes got the ensuing onside kick but couldn't score, effectively ending it.
Shankel was pleased the way his team fought Friday and all season after having to replace a ton of starters from 2018.
"I'm just very proud of them," he said. "You know, when you lose a class like we did and to rebound and have a successful season like we did with guys that didn't get as much time in big situations, I am very proud of them.
"They kept us going in the right direction and I couldn't be happier.
Jeff Samuels was 4 for 10 passing for 72 yards while Austin Whitehead had two catches for 42 yards and Tomaski and Jones one catch each for 15 yards.
Tomaski led the way on the ground with 137 yards on 11 carries while Jones had 71 yards on four carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.