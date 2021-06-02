CADILLAC — A great day on the track has helped two local student-athletes with their college educations.
Cadillac High School seniors Ben Kohler and Chloie Musta are the scholarship winners from the 48th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational.
Each will receive $2,015 toward their college educations. The scholarship is funded 100 percent from gate receipts at the meet and split evenly between the two winners.
Other criteria include academic performance, school involvement and community involvement.
Kohler won the 400-meter dash Monday in a personal-best time of 52.37 seconds, was on the winning 800 relay (1:34.62) and the winning 1600 relay (3:38.09).
"I am honored…honestly because I know there's a lot of great competition out there," Kohler said. "Definitely going into the meet, that's one of the thoughts I had that I need to put it all out there today and make sure I compete at my level not only for the scholarship but for my goals."
The first half of the 400 dash was tight before Kohler turned it on and beat the runner-up by 2.4 seconds. He also got the baton behind in both relays but made up the distance, including passing Buckley's anchor in the 1600 relay just before the finish line. Cadillac won the race by .04 seconds.
"The 400 was pretty close up until the 250 (mark) and I thought I might as well kick it and it ended up being a good race for me," he said. "In the 4x2, I knew I had to make up some distance and I think it was Buckley was probably 10 meters ahead of me so I knew I had to kick it and make up the distance for my team. That's what I love about those relays is how close it can get. That last stretch is so exciting to run with everyone cheering."
Kohler also will compete in those three events at Saturday's MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Meet at Zeeland Schools.
Kohler will graduate Sunday from Cadillac with a 3.987 GPA. He is a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the National Honor Society, Cadillac Connectors robotics team and the Cadillac High School band. He has participated in three mission trips and plays music for his church.
Kohler will be attending Michigan State University in the fall and will be enrolled in the Lyman Briggs College at the school. He is leaning toward a major related to science.
Musta had a great day Monday, as well. She won the 400 dash in a personal-best time of 58.95 seconds, was on the winning 3200 relay (9:52.90) and winning 1600 relay (4:23.68). She also took third in the 1600 at 2:32.00.
"It's definitely super exciting to win it," Musta said of the scholarship. "I thought it was definitely going to be a tough decision between me and Maggie (O'Malley). She deserved it, too. I am just super surprised."
Musta, who is qualified for the state finals in the 400, 800 and 3200 relay, was pleased with her performance in two of those.
"I did super good in the 400 and my 800 wasn't so great but I am not going to beat myself up over that," she said.
Musta will graduate with a 3.966 GPA. She has worked Project Christmas, fun nights at Cadillac's elementary schools and volunteered at the Shepherd's Table.
She will be attending Eastern Michigan University in the fall and will compete on the Eagles' cross country and track teams. Musta is undecided on a major.
"Paul (McMullen) wanted me to go there and talked about it," Musta said. "After his passing, that was a huge factor me for that went into it.
"Between my family and my coaches, everyone was kind of pointing me in that direction so it just felt right."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.