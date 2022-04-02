MCBAIN — Bruce Koopman still vividly remembers the incident that occurred more than three decades ago. He was a young basketball coach in the early years of his career and he was walking off the gym floor after his freshmen team for McBain suffered a rather uninspiring loss.
Someone from the visiting bleachers yelled out, “Don’t give up your day job.”
Bruce heard the taunt but didn’t react to it.
He did take it to heart, however.
“That comment got under my craw but not in a negative way,” Bruce said.
“In fact it really motivated me because he was right. If you’re gonna coach, either do it the right way or get out of the way.”
You might say that Bruce Koopman learned to do things “the right way.”
This past season, he surpassed 500 wins as the McBain boys varsity coach. When the season ended, Bruce’s overall record with the Rambler boys stood at 504-152. And perhaps what is even more telling than the overall victory total is winning 77% of his games. That means eight out of 10 times a Bruce Koopman team has gone onto the court to compete the past 28 seasons, it has come out on top.
That’s definitely doing things right.
And that only tells part of the story. Koopman’s boys’ teams have also earned 20 Highland Conference championships, 18 district titles, seven regional titles, and secured four appearances in the Final Four.
And twice under Koopman, McBain has played for the Class C state championship.
In 2001-02, the Ramblers captured the state title, first defeating Muskegon Heights 75-68 in overtime in the semifinals at The Breslin Center before outscoring previously undefeated Kalamazoo Christian 57-48 in the championship game. Dan Bazuin, later a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, provided the inside muscle while Trent Mulder and Andy Bronkema provided the heavy artillery and Andy Gilde, Kyle Eisenga and Travis Nederhood, along with a few others, provided the grit and the spit.
In 2010-11, the Ramblers stunned heavily favored Flint Beecher 70-66 in overtime in the semifinals, the contest where senior power forward Nate Brown famously tipped the ball in at the buzzer to force the extra session. McBain, fueled by the ball handling and point-production of Jared Larr, the muscle of Cody King and Brown, the savvy of Derek Vongphasouk and the toughness of Logan Nemeth, went on to face Schoolcraft for the championship and suffer a 73-59 defeat, finishing as state runner-up. The Ramblers earned a 25-2 record that season.
And that’s still only part of the story. Koopman also coached the McBain girls varsity for a total of 16 seasons in three stints stretching from 1990 to 2017. He averaged 16 wins a year while amassing an overall record of 247-96, winning 72% of the time. From 1993 to 1996, McBain posted a sparkling 89-9 record, earning four straight conference titles and four straight district titles.
In ’94, the Ramblers reached the Class C Final Four at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, losing to eventual state champion Detroit Bishop Borgess in the semifinals. Koopman was named the Class C Coach of the Year by the Associated Press that year. In ’95, the Ramblers captured their second straight regional title before losing in the quarterfinals.
Developing a philosophy
By his own admission, Koopman wasn’t as good a coach as he could have been in the early years. He was hired by McBain straight out of Central Michigan after graduating in the spring of 1989 with a degree in industrial technology and minors in physical education and drafting. (Bruce’s twin brother Brian graduated the same year from CMU with the same degrees and was hired initially by Millington High School before landing at Reed City a few years later and establishing his own long, excellent career as a varsity coach with the Coyotes.)
Bruce was tasked with coaching the freshmen girls and freshmen boys at McBain for the 1989-90 school year. The boys, with a ninth-grader named Pat Maloney on the roster along with other talented players, posted a 9-3 mark. The young Rambler girls, though, didn’t do quite as well, going 1-11 that fall.
Bruce, who had been a standout player for the Ramblers along with Brian, helping the Ramblers to reach the regional finals in 1983 and ’84 under then-coach Bruce Brumels, figured he knew enough about the sport to be a pretty good coach.
He learned differently, though.
“I found out pretty quickly once I got started that I didn’t know as much as I thought I did,” he said frankly.
Koopman began to earnestly develop his own coaching philosophy after stumbling around a bit in his early years. He gained valuable insights from Mr. Brumels, the McBain High School principal who had a Hall of Fame coaching career in his own right, and also from Dale Marie DeZeeuw, who served as the highly successful McBain girls coach before Bruce. (Koopman would succeed Dale Marie as the varsity coach in 1990 but she would serve as his JV coach for years and eventually take over as head coach again.)
He received helpful counsel in those early years from McBain boys varsity coach Steve Anderson too and from fellow coach Rene LaFreniere of Manton, who became a good friend. Bruce also liked to travel down to the state tournament in Lansing each March to watch the top teams perform and glean what he could.
“I realized you needed a tough man-to-man defense, good rebounding, and good chemistry on offense with a team-first approach,” Bruce said. “And so I began incorporating drills into practice that would focus on those things. That’s when things started to change.”
The old-school approach was as fancy as a mud flap, but it proved quite effective.
Success on the hardwood
After posting losing records his first two years as the varsity girls coach, Koopman guided the Ramblers to seven straight winning seasons from 1993 to 1998, including six straight with at least 18 wins and the Final Four appearance in 1994. He resigned following the 1998 season as he and Lisa’s first-born Michaela entered the world that December.
Bruce spent the next four years coaching the middle school girls each fall so he could devote more time at home as son Jarrett was born 14 months after Michaela and second daughter Olivia was born a year-and-a-half after that. (Bruce expresses great gratitude and appreciation for wife Lisa, who has served as the business manager for the McBain school district since 1992 and has been a wonderful mother while supporting her husband and unselfishly allowing Bruce to invest the ample time needed for proper coaching.)
When Koopman returned to coaching the varsity girls, he guided them to the regional finals in 2005 and ’06 before stepping down again when the girls’ season in Michigan switched from fall to winter. Koopman did return again to coach his daughter Michaela in her senior year in 2016-17 and coached his final year of girls’ hoops in 2017-18, stepping aside finally so longtime assistant Drew Bronkema could take over the Rambler girls’ program.
Koopman succeeded his friend and mentor Anderson as the boys’ coach for the 1994-95 season. He had winning seasons in six of his first seven years (and even won a district title in 1997-98 after his team finished with a 6-14 regular-season log) but it wasn’t until the 2000-01 season that things began to really percolate.
McBain has been a model of consistency ever since, a program considered among the tops in the state each year guided by a coach who is considered among the best by his peers and has more than earned his accolades and honors.
Safe to say no one is yelling at Koopman to keep his day job anymore.
Koopman has had eight seasons with more than 20 wins coaching the boys, including a school record 26 wins in 2001-02 and again in 2015-16. Extending from partway through the 2014-15 season all the way into the 2017-18 season, McBain did not lose a regular-season game, an incredible streak that stretched more than 60 games.
Highlights and accolades
As a coach who has won 751 games in his storied career, it is difficult for Koopman to talk about specific seasons or highlights because there have frankly been so many. And he is loathe to talk about individual players for fear of leaving some names out that shouldn’t be left out. Each year has been a highlight of its own, Koopman says, in the sense of working with young people, setting goals, and sacrificing together to reach those goals.
There have been several exceptional seasons and Koopman has many pleasant memories of those years in particular, the big crowds, the big-game atmosphere, the long playoff runs and the community support. Every season, though, has generated happy reflections along the way.
Koopman started the coed youth basketball program with then-superintendent Howard Knapp in the fall of 1989 and has kept it going all these years. During the winter months, an average of 160 kids from third through sixth grade participate in the youth program on Saturdays. Over the course of 33 years, a whole lot of kids have participated and forged memories of their own.
“The parking lot is packed every Saturday in January and February and it’s still a thrill for me to see that,” he said. “We really appreciate all the volunteers and helpers.”
Another great thrill for Koopman has been the chance to coach his daughter Michaela and his son Jarrett in recent years. His daughter Olivia didn’t play hoops but was an outstanding volleyball player for the Ramblers. All three of Bruce and Lisa’s children have embarked on their careers or are in the process.
Koopman expressed gratitude for all his assistant coaches over the years, including Drew Bronkema, who now is serving as the McBain girls coach and doing quite well. Dale Marie DeZeeuw was a great asset in the early years with the girls’ teams along with Diane Nemeth. Jerry Boven and the late George Johnson helped greatly along on the boys’ teams with Dan VerBerkmoes. Justin Eubank was a student assistant who stood out.
Ray Dickerson and Lars Fredin have contributed greatly to the McBain program through their years of coaching middle school hoops.
Koopman is also grateful for the camaraderie he has enjoyed over the years with fellow coaches like Ryan Hiller at Manton, Brad Besko at Lake City and, more recently, Kyle Benthem at Northern Michigan Christian, to name a few.
Through the years, Koopman has coached at least 15 players who have gone on to play in college and a few, like Andy Bronkema and Austin Randel, who have gone on to coach in college with outstanding results. There have been so many individual honors for players ranging from all-conference to all-region to all-state to all-area recognition it’s difficult to keep track.
“One thing I’m proud of is the consistency we’ve had as a program,” Bruce said. “We’ve had a few years where everything lined up and we were able to go a long way but what I’m happiest about is having a winning program year in and year out.
“That says a lot about the kids and their commitment to learning and growing and it says a lot about the community. When you win a trophy it represents more than just the name of the school or the coach. It also represents the sacrifices of the parents too and the willingness of the kids to work hard and persevere and share a common goal.”
Leaving a legacy
In 28 years as a varsity coach for McBain, Koopman has only had two losing seasons. Ironically, in both of those seasons, his team captured a district title. This past season, McBain finished with an 8-15 record but it was likely one of Koopman’s most accomplished seasons as a coach, taking a team with almost no varsity experience, a team that lost nine of its first 10 games, and seeing the players develop into a cohesive unit that not only earned a district title but put up a competitive battle in the regional semifinals before losing to Sanford Meridian.
Koopman, who is genuinely humble about his achievements, does not talk about the personal awards and honors he has accumulated over the year. For the record, he was the Associated Press Class C Coach of the Year for girls in 1994 and he was selected the boys’ regional coach of the year at least three times, among many other awards, honors and tributes.
He received a plaque for earning more than 700 wins as a varsity coach a few years ago and he will receive another plaque now that he has surpassed the 500-win milestone solely as a boys’ varsity coach.
Those awards and honors are nice, of course, but what’s nicer for Koopman is the satisfaction that comes from knowing that he has earned the trust and respect of the community he was raised in and knowing his investment of time into the lives of hundreds and hundreds of young people from the community continues to yield dividends in ways that can’t be charted by wins and losses and trophies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.