MERRITT — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is racing at Merritt Speedway this Saturday.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will be racing in the UMP Late Model race on Saturday, Aug. 5. The race is part of the speedway’s 35th Ed Vanduinen Wood Tic event.
“He’s more of an asphalt driver, but he has been testing the waters in dirt (racing) as of late and I think it’s going to be fun to watch, “ Merritt Speedway owner Mike Blackmer said.
“It’s pretty exciting and I’m just glad I was able to make it happen.”
Blackmer said Busch will be out on the track for hot laps, qualifying heat races and the feature. The UMP Late Model race will be $35,000-to-win. There’ll also be a $1,500-to-win IMCA Modifieds race.
Busch will be available for a meet and greet at 5 p.m on Saturday. Blackmer said people will need to purchase a pass to attend the event.
Passes can be purchased online for $75 at merrittspeedway.square.site and can be picked up on Saturday at the race track. Each pass purchase includes one adult general admission to Saturday’s race.
The track has been working to get Busch to race in Merritt since 2015.
Blackmer said this year, Busch’s schedule finally opened up and they were able to make it work.
Busch will compete in the Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway.
“We’re pretty excited for him,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of his from the get-go and he has always done well be me.”
“He represents himself very well when he comes to these tracks and he’s going to be good to watch.”
All other divisions will also be racing Saturday. These include IMCA Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Factory Stocks, 4/6 Cylinders, Unrestricted Mini Wedges and Restricted Mini Wedges. Racing will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Before the races on Saturday, Merritt Speedway Manager Cody Letts said they’ll have a kids’ day event from noon to 2 p.m. This event will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, a bike giveaway and a driver dunk tank at 2 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, he said they will have their UMP Late Model Invitational. This race will be $2,000-to-win and the winner gets a guaranteed spot in Saturday’s race.
Other races on Thursday include $2,000 to win Factory Stocks, $1,500-to-win IMCA Modifieds and $500-to-win Cyber Stocks and Warriors.
Letts said all divisions will put on a full show on Friday, Aug. 4. There’ll also be a $5,000-to-win UMP Late Model race and a $1,500-to-win IMCA Modifieds race. Racing on Thursday and Friday will begin at 4:30 p.m.
