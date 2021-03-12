CADILLAC — Despite a tough defensive showing against a bigger and stronger Traverse City Central team, the Cadillac boys basketball team lost to the Trojans Thursday, 45-33.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said his team trailed by what seemed like roughly five points the entire game until late in the fourth quarter when the Trojans sunk free throws to put some space between them and the Vikings.
The Vikings trailed the TC Central 9-5 after the first quarter and 16-11 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Cadillac trailed 28-23 but never could get closer than a four-point deficit, Benzenberg said.
"I was proud of our defensive effort. (TC Central) is bigger and stronger than us, but collectively their three bigs had 14 points total," he said. "That's good for being undersized. We battled."
Although the defensive effort was there, Benzenberg said the Vikings couldn't string together consecutive offense conversions for most of the night. He said the Trojans' lead was down to two possessions but his team was unable to score consecutively to put the pressure on them.
Senior Evan Borr paced the Vikings with 17 points and four rebounds while Cole Jenema had seven points and six rebounds.
Cadillac hosts Carrollton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.