Lack of snow is rarely a problem at Big M cross country

When the winds blow across Lake Michigan, moisture gathered from the water forms lake effect snow — and the Big M Cross Country Ski Area is the bulls-eye.
When other ski hotspots like Traverse City or Cadillac are shy of the white stuff, you might want to check out Big M. Some years, it receives more than 130 inches.
The Big M trail system, located about 35 miles west of Cadillac and several miles south of M-55 off Udell Hills Road, was developed by the Manistee Cross Country Ski Council in 1984, a non-profit in cooperation with USDA Forest Service.
The Council owns two groomers and volunteers are out at least once a week creating classic ski parallel tracks over the system’s 18 miles of trails as well as packing more than 15 miles of fatbike pathways.
Last winter on the February day we drove into the parking lot, there were only two other vehicles there.
The fact that it was a week day and only eight degrees above zero may have had something to do with the low turnout. Weekends, there might be more than 50 cars there.
After clipping on our skis we stepped onto a freshly groomed trail.
On each side of the set of parallel tracks was enough room to throw down a full snowplow. Unless you’re an expert, that full snowplow will come in handy on some of the steep downhills.
The wide track was new, a feature made possible with the new Ginsu groomer the Manistee Cross Country Ski Council had purchased with grant money the year before.
Whether a novice or a confident pro-racer, you’ll find something to like at Big M.
On our tour, we did the basic loop — the Lumberjack, Camp 24, and Double Bit trails and made a side trip on the Big Wheel path, that takes you on a sweet “loop the loop” down a winding descent. Ski time for this whole tour is about 1½ to 2 hours.
The cutoff for the Oh Me ll trail is marked with a sign bearing a white jagged line crossing a black background with the words “MOST DIFFICULT” written along the bottom. Believe that warning sign.
That route, along with the Catamount, are true black diamond circuits.
When these trails have been packed by the groomer, the biggest descents can be scary. Invariably I begin these downhills by jamming my skis into a wide snowplow in a desperate attempt to keep from careening out of control as I drop down the steep inclines.
Another challenging loop is Catamount, a three-and-three-quarter mile trail that has a half-dozen good hills, most featuring hidden descents leaving you to discover the way as it unspools ahead of you. The last twisting downhill ends with short sheer drop that demands a snowplow unless you are a true Alpine down-hiller.
Other than those two loops, the other routes in the Big M trail system are suitable for novice skiers.
That Big M would feature plenty of hills is not surprising.
In the 1960s, it was a downhill ski resort. Eric Davidson used to ski there and recalls there being a chairlift, 5 rope tows and a t-bar.
“We used to do our skiing on what has become the loops for Oh Me and Catamount. When the resort closed down, the ski area was dismantled and the lodge taken down. The land was sold to nearby Caberfae Ski Resort. They turned it over to the National Forest Forest Service. That’s how it was able to come back as a cross country ski area,” continued Eric.
As we finished at the parking lot, I noticed signs for the Corkpine Loop.
For those looking for a warm-up or cool-down loop or a guaranteed safe route for a beginner, the Corkpine is perfect. Starting at the parking lot, it’s a 1½-mile path that’s absolutely flat.
Just off the parking lot, sits a lodge where skiers change into boots, eat lunch or just relax after a ski.
The Manistee Ski Council keeps a supply of firewood there. On weekends there’s usually a blaze in the fireplace. After dark there are cross country ski tours. These are social events. Bring a headlight and perhaps a bottle of wine and a tasty dessert. Check out the website www.skibigm.org for details on social events plus grooming reports on trail conditions.
There is a fee box at the information board near the parking lot. Here you can pay the $5 ski or bike fee which goes to the National Forest Service. They make a donation to the Manistee Cross Country Council for grooming expenses. Skiers 62 years and older can purchase a lifetime user pass for $10 from the Manistee National Forest Service.
For those who fatbike, Big M has a series of trails groomed specifically for cyclists.
