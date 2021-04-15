LAKE CITY — Spring may be here but winter came back for a visit Wednesday when the Lake City baseball team took on Kingsley.
It might have been cold but the visiting Stags had hot bats as they bested the Trojans, 17-1 and 10-3. Lake City coach Todd Vasicek said in the first game pitcher Hunter Bisballe took the loss. The Trojans' hurler pitched well but the team needed to play better defensively behind him, according to Vasicek. He said that should work itself out with more practice and warmer weather.
Bisballe went four innings giving up seven runs and 11 hits with three strikeouts. At the dish, Gabe Vasicek sent 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored while Brighton Pifer had a single and the Trojans' lone RBI.
In the second game, Devin Nolan was the pitcher of record giving up 10 runs and seven hits with a strikeout. Bisballe and Gabe Vasicek each had one hit for Lake City.
"We need these tough games against tough opponents to get ready for conference play that begins next week with Evart," Todd Vasicek said.
Lake City travels to Beaverton Monday.
