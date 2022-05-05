LAKE CITY — The Lake City baseball team played a double header Wednesday but had to play two different teams.
The Trojans, however, lost both games first to Pine River, 8-2, and then to Grayling, 14-7.
In the first game, Pine River's Jordan Nelson won the first game going all six innings with six strikeouts, and five hits. Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said he felt Nelson pitched his game and did it efficiently only throwing 70 pitches.
While the pitching was good, Ruppert said there needs to be more consistency at the plate.
"We need to get more consistent in hitting and didn't hit the ball as consistently as we needed to," he said.
Jake Smith was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bucks, while Cole Hill was 2 for 3 with a double. Nelson had a single and an RBI.
Lake City's Gavin Bisballe took the loss going five innings and giving up five hits, four earned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts. At the plate, Pete Loree was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Tyler Atkins and Devin Nolan also were 1 for 3.
Lake City then played Grayling as the Bucks had senior award night that some players had to get back for.
Devin Nolan took the loss for Lake City going 2.1 innings and gave up seven hits, five earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts. At the plate, Nolan, Gavin Bisballe and Brody Gothard each were 1 for 3 with Gothard also getting three RBIs. Cole McGiness was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
