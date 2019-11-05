MCBAIN — The plan was stick together to get the job done.
Lake City did just that, beating McBain 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16 in a Division 3 volleyball district contest Monday night.
The win sends the Trojans into Wednesday's second semifinal against Manton.
"Coming into tonight, we knew we had to play strong and had to play like a team no matter what," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We did just that. I am very proud of the girls…it's never easy to beat McBain on its homecourt, especially given how much they have improved throughout the season.
"We worked hard at practice and the girls did everything we asked."
Rylie Bisballe paced Lake City with 23 kills, two blocks, seven digs and three aces while Brook Silvers had eight kills and 11 digs. Chloe Bisballe had six kills and eight digs while Olivia Bellows had four kills and seven digs.
Emma Baron dished out 39 assists, 14 digs, four kills and an ace while Nicole Adams had seven digs, an assist and an ace. Natalie Tighe had a kill and a dig while Tekoa Marshall added an ace.
McBain coach Shawn Murphy said his team showed some bright spots but not enough of them.
"We had a game plan going into tonight's match and in some respects, we stuck to the plan but in others, we dropped the ball," he said. "I thought our serving was decent but our passing still struggled and, as a team, we struggled to finish points.
"This is not quite how I wanted to end the season but I'm proud of how the girls pushed through a lot of changes and worked hard."
Emma Schierbeek led McBain with 14 kills and 14 digs while Leah Neverth had two aces, three kills and nine digs. Gabbie VerBerkmoes added six kills, two blocks and four digs.
