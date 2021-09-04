LAKE CITY — You’ve no doubt heard beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
That beauty is a lot better looking for Lake City right now.
Despite some struggles, the Trojans scored a 38-24 win over Pine River to open Highland Conference football play Friday night.
Yet Lake City coach Kyle Smith is still looking for those four consistent quarters and what his team might do when that happens.
“It was ugly but a win is a win,” he said. “We started fast and then things fell apart. If we can play for four quarters, we can be a really good football team.
“It’s the small things that are holding us back right now but we will correct that.”
While Lake City is 2-0, those corrections feel a lot better than they do for the Pine River, which is drops to 0-2 with the loss.
“We played a lot better than we did last week and so I was happy with the effort,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “We played really well for about 90 percent of the game but made some mistakes that turned into points for them.
“I commend our kids for not giving up because it was 16-0 real fast but it seemed like every time we had a mental lapse, they scored.”
Pine River rallied to it at 16-all before the end of the first quarter on a 37-yard scoop-and-score by Tim Gum before Lake City led 30-24 after three quarters.
Despite all of the ups and downs, Smith was pleased with the fight his players showed.
“Our kids never gave up at any point and I like to see that,” he said. “Every kid on our roster is willing to sell out and every coach loves that.”
Sam Baron was 5 of 9 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns while Dayne Blair carried the ball 16 times for 158 yards and one TD. He also caught a 37-yard TD pass. Darin Kunkel had catches for 99 yards, two TDs and a kick return for a touchdown.
Kunkel led the way defensively with nine tackles and an interception while Blair had eight tackles. Oakley Barger and Rowland Ball each had seven.
Austin Dean carried the ball 19 times for 123 yards and a TD for Pine River while Connor Rouse had 66 yards and a TD on 16 carries. Cash Wheeler added nine carries for 42 yards.
Devin McQueen led the defense with seven tackles while Rouse had six, including one for a loss.
Lake City is at Manton on Thursday while Pine River hosts Evart on Friday.
