ROSCOMMON — Lake City overcame a sluggish start to beat Roscommon 54-20 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Trojans were up 16-7 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
"We came out a little flat with no school today and no practice the last couple of days," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "We got into a groove in the second quarter, though, moving the ball better.
"The defense stepped up, too, and we were able to get a nice win."
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 20 points and seven rebounds while Mya Miller scored nine and Alie Bisballe had eight. Emma Nickerson also scored six.
The Trojans host Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
