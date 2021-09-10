MANTON — The keep-away game worked.
To a point.
Lake City made the most of its opportunities and beat Manton 24-0 in a Highland Conference football contest Thursday night.
The game was moved up a day due to no officials being available for Friday.
While the Trojans didn’t see the ball much in the first and fourth quarters, they did put enough points on the board to get the job done.
“We ran nine plays in the first quarter and only five in the fourth quarter,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “Manton had a good game plan to keep the ball away from us so we had to take advantage of the limited opportunities we had.
“The offensive line played well and our defense was lights out. We played fast and physical and everyone did their part.”
Lake City led just 8-0 at halftime and 16-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Manton put together drives but couldn’t execute at the right time and it cost the Rangers.
“We had some decent drives but shot ourselves in the foot,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “We have to have ball control and not make mental errors.
“The kids fought hard but we’ve got to get better. We’ll learn from tonight and improve.”
Dayne Blair paced Lake City 100 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while Sam Baron was 7 of 9 passing for 130 yards. Darin Kunkel caught three passes for 53 yards.
Chris Park paced the defense with 11 tackles and a sack while Eyn Noren added eight tackles.
Lake City heads to Beal City next Friday and Smith knows his team still has to be better.
“We still have to clean up the little things that are preventing us from becoming a dominant team,” he said. “We have a big week next week and we have to play well if we want to move to 4-0.”
Lucas McKernan led Manton with 91 yards rushing while Leon Barber had 28 and Luke Puffer 22.
McKernan led the defense with six tackles while Barber and Puffer each had five.
The Rangers are at Evart next Friday and Salani is looking forward to it.
“Next week will be the first time we’ll be healthy all year,” he said. “That gives us some depth and helps us move people around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.