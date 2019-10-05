ROSCOMMON — Lake City kept its playoff hopes intact with a 27-0 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans led just 7-0 at halftime before finding a spark.
"We made a few adjustments at the half, we created turnovers and we forced them into long down situations," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "Our defense ha a great night and made plays when it had to.
"Offensively, we clicked better in the second half and our offensive line played its best game of the season. We had to keep this momentum moving forward and it was a great team victory."
Tyler McGiness led the way with 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries while also completed a pass to Ben Marion for a 38-yard touchdown.
Bradley Burden led the way defensively with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery while Marion and Andrew VanderTuig each had nine tackles and an interception."
