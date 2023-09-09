LAKE CITY — Lake City got the win on its home field Friday against Highland Conference foe Pine River but the winless Bucks put up a good fight and made the Trojans work to earn their 34-8 victory.
Lake City (2-1, 1-1) scored touchdowns on its final two possessions of the game to pull away on the scoreboard and break open what had been a competitive contest. Pine River (0-3, 0-2) remained winless but displayed plenty of grit and determination in this one.
“Pine River fought hard to the end,” noted Lake City coach Kyle Smith. “We hurt ourselves at times with mistakes, losing the ball twice in the red zone, but Pine River battled us.
“It was nice for us to get in the win column again after losing to Evart last week. We need to be more disciplined and focused and cut down on mistakes but we had a good team effort tonight. We need to continue to get better and be ready for a tough one with Manton next week.”
Pine River coach Brian Jackson liked the fight he saw in his players but told them after the game they need to have more consistency too.
“Once the kids started believing in themselves you could see the change on the field,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately we got down by 14 points early and had to play from behind but I was really pleased with how we didn’t hang our heads. We came back and did some good things against a good team. I think this bodes well for us.”
Lake City jumped to a 14-0 lead as electric senior playmaker Darin Kunkel, who accounted for 290 rushing yards and another 155 passing yards, scrambled in the pocket and found Blake Brown breaking free in the end zone for a 39-yard score and then turned on the jets later in the opening quarter and outraced everyone on a 75-yard keeper. Kunkel also ran in for two points.
It looked like Lake City had things well in hand but Pine River rallied to make things interesting. Another long pass from Kunkel to Ian McLeod set up the Trojans in the red zone but they fumbled on their way to a potential three-touchdown lead and turned the ball over to the Bucks deep in their own end. That was all the motivation the Bucks needed, though.
Pine River ended the first half on a high note, marching 86 yards in the final minutes to score and cut the lead to 14-8 after Tanner Prosch alertly jumped on the Lake City fumble in the red zone.
The Bucks scored what would be their lone touchdown of the contest when Hunter Johnson found a leaping Mason Gugle in the end zone for a 15-yard tally with 1:05 remaining in the half.
Ryder Holmes, who generated 121 rushing yards for the Bucks and was a catalyst in the scoring drive with his quick acceleration into the hole, ran in for two points.
Lake City responded after halftime, capping a long scoring march to start the second half with a 35-yard connection from Kunkel, who scrambled once again and eluded would-be tacklers before releasing the ball to fellow senior Asheton Mathison on a crossing pattern.
The touchdown came on fourth-and-long and gave the Trojans a bit of a cushion with a 20-8 lead.
The Trojans increased the lead to 26-8 in the final period when sophomore speedster Tavin Miller swept around the right side for a 1-yard tally but the Bucks staged a long march of their own after that, sparked by a pair of connections from Johnson to Gugle and a key run for a first down by Holmes.
The Bucks got as close as the 3-yard line but the Lake City defense stiffened as Ethan Goodrich and Cody Richards teamed up to prevent Holmes from reaching the end zone on fourth down.
The Trojans sealed things after that as the elusive Kunkel broke free for keepers of 31 and 35 yards yards and found Cole McGiness for 21 yards to set up a 7-yard off-tackle burst from Teague Helsel. A two-point toss from Kunkel to Blake Brown completed the scoring.
Kunkel earned his 290 rushing yards on 18 carries, including his 75-yard TD run, and he hit on 8 of 10 passes for the additional 155 yards and the TD strikes to Brown and Mathison. McGiness had three catches for 56 yards and McLeod caught three for 43 yards.
Tavin Miller had 11 stops to pace the Trojans defensively and McGiness made nine stops.
Kunkel had an interception and a subsequent 24-yard return. Coach Smith also commended Kaden McGiness for an “outstanding game” on the D-line.
Holmes generated his 121 yards on 20 carries and senior Damien Jackson secured 43 yards on seven tries. Johnson hit on 5 of 7 aerials for 41 yards, including three to Gugle for 37 yards and the 15-yard touchdown. Tanner Prosch had two catches for 11 yards.
Bobby Lilly had 12 tackles for the Bucks and Prosch had six stops with a fumble recovery. Holmes and Gugle each had four takedowns.
